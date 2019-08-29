How to Watch ASU vs Kent State Football Online Without Cable

The Arizona Sun Devils will open their 2019 college football season by hosting the Kent State Flashes on Thursday.

Kent State vs Arizona State Preview

Coming off a 7-6 campaign, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards has handed the reins of Arizona State’s offense to freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels. ESPN ranked the righty out of San Bernadino, California’s Cajon High School the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2019.

“He makes very quick decisions and he gets rid of the football, and you don’t have to see the breakdown and what he does when it breaks down,” offensive coordinator Rob Likens said of Daniels, according to 247Sports. “And very much like Jared [Goff] was when he was a freshman and we knew kind of right off the bat that he was a good quarterback, he doesn’t really feel and see the rush. And that’s just the special quality of quarterbacks. You either have it or you don’t. So he doesn’t run out of the pocket really fast. He hangs in there, makes throws, always thinks he can make every throw. I think but, Thursday night, I’m anxious to see, because I haven’t seen it, what he’s going to look like when the play breaks down. So I think we’ll naturally see some plays being made from that.”

The offensive coordinator also commended the freshman’s emotional consistency.

“He doesn’t have the emotional ups and downs,” Likens said, per 247Sports. “And I like that within a quarterback because that tells me that the media’s perspective, the fans’ perspective, the coaches’ perspective, that doesn’t change him. And he’s very comfortable with who he is and what he does. And so he doesn’t have that roller-coaster emotion, up and down. And worrying about the image, the swagger, all of that stuff. That’s what I love most about the kid is he’s so even-keel.”

Kent State went 2-10 in 2018, their first season under head coach Sean Lewis.

They’ll once again feature Woody Barrett at quarterback. As a sophomore in 2018, Barrett started all 12 games, completing 58.7 percent of his passes for 2,339 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He added 503 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

“I’m really pleased with the effort they put forth in these 18 practices,” Lewis said after his squad scrimmaged on August 19, according to KentWired. “It was a hard, physical camp, but we came through it healthy. It gives us a chance now going into the season. It doesn’t guarantee us anything, but it gives us a chance.”

The Flashes have won just 16 games since 2012, when they posted an 11-3 mark and made the school’s second ever bowl game.