How to Watch Barcelona vs Napoli in USA

Miami plays host to a pair of top European clubs on Wednesday, as Spanish giants Barcelona take on last year’s Serie A runners-up Napoli at Hard Rock Stadium.

Barcelona vs Napoli Preview

After a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea to start their preseason, Barcelona have bounced back with a pair of victories as they work their way back into the form that won them La Liga for the second year in a row last season.

A second-half brace from 21-year-old Carles Perez earned the Catalans a 2-0 win over Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe, and they followed that up with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Camp Nou.

Absence from those matches has been Lionel Messi. The all-world superstar has been sitting out for rest purposes, but now he won’t make the trip to the United States after suffering a Grade 1 calf strain during training on Monday.

“Messi will remain in Barcelona and will now not travel to the USA for the club’s tour,” the team announced. “His availability to come back to action will be dictated by his recovery from the injury.”

Still, Wednesday’s friendly will provide Barcelona fans another look at new summer signings Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong. They both started against Arsenal, and while Griezmann was the more expensive signing, it was the 22-year-old former Ajax midfielder who impressed and was named the game’s MVP.

For Napoli, it has been a strong preseason after finishing second in Serie A for the third time in four years.

After a 2-1 loss to Benevento in early July, they’ve gone unbeaten in four straight matches with wins in three of those. That includes an impressive 3-0 drubbing of European champions Liverpool at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. Liverpool were admittedly at far less than full strength, but Napoli still managed all three goals against Jurgen Klopp’s first-team back four.

Napoli have plenty of attacking power, having scored more goals than Serie A champions Juventus last year, and after shoring up their defense by adding centerback Konstantinos Manoalas and goalkeeper Alex Meret via transfer, they have a chance to be even better this season.

A late tuneup against one of the best teams in Europe will help determine where exactly Carlo Ancelotti’s men stand.

These teams will meet again Saturday at Ann Arbor Stadium in Michigan, and then they’ll be off to games that count. Barca begins La Liga against Athletic Club on August 16, while Napoli kicks off Serie A play vs. Fiorentina on August 24.