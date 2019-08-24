How to Watch Bears vs Colts Preseason Game Online Free

Kickoff to the NFL season is right around the corner and teams have just a few more opportunities for a tune-up as the preseason winds down. In what is expected to be a “dress rehearsal” for the season, the Chicago Bears will hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Bears vs Colts online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

If The Game is in Your Market

First, you’ll want to know what channel the game is on. It’s on Fox in Chicago and Fox in Indianapolis, and it will be on either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other cities.

Then, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of one, some or all of these channels (in select markets) on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Chicago, Indianapolis & Other Select Markets: FuboTV

Fox, NBC, CBS and CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area) are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bears vs Colts on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Chicago, Indianapolis & Other Select Markets: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC and MyTV (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bears vs Colts on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Fans in Chicago, Indianapolis & Other Select Markets: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC & CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bears vs Colts on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Fans in Rockford, Madison & Champaign: Amazon Prime

If the game is on CBS in your area (as it is in Rockford, Madison and Champaign), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Bears vs Colts on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or you can pay four installments of $29.99).

You can start a free trial of NFL Game Pass right here, and then if the game is outside of your market, you can watch the Bears vs Colts on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bears vs Colts and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Bears vs. Colts Preview

The NFL preseason is just getting interesting as most teams are starting to get more serious as the season rapidly approaches. Starters typically see the most time in the third game of the preseason and the game is often referred to as a “dress rehearsal” for the regular season. But teams still try to find a balance between staying sharp for the season and avoiding injuries, but it’s easier said than done.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy has taken a conservative approach to the preseason, resting most of his starters. Don’t expect to Bears starters to see a ton of time against the Colts.

“My biggest thing is I’m trying to do what’s best for the Chicago Bears. Every team is different and that’s OK,” Nagy said. “Each coach has their own plan with their own team as far as where they are at depth-wise. We love where we are at right now in regards to our starters. We feel really good about it.”

Rookie running back David Montgomery has been a bright spot this offseason in Chicago as he looks to fill the void left by Jordan Howard, who the team traded to the Eagles.

“He runs hard,” Nagy said. “He runs really, really hard. He runs violent. He’s angry when he runs and he’s tough to bring down with that first defender. We like that.”

The storyline for the Colts has been the health of quarterback Andrew Luck, who is dealing with a leg injury. There’s optimism around Indy that Luck will be ready for Week 1, but if not, it will more than likely be Jacoby Brissett who takes the reins under center.

“It means everything,” Brissett told the Colts official site on his opportunity to work with the starters. “I tell [head coach Frank Reich] that every day. I tell Andrew that every day. I try to take full advantage of these reps. Every day is like a game to me. Then we go out there and do in the game some of the things we’ve been working on. It just helps you gain that confidence moving forward.”

The NFL season revs up with the Bears clashing with their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Sept. 5.

The Colts kick off their season against the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sept. 8.