Bears vs Giants Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The NFL preseason slate continues this week as the Chicago Bears hit the road to take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in the second full week of exhibition action.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET. For in-market viewers, it will be televised on various local channels (Fox in Chicago, NBC in New York). For out-of-market viewers, it will be on NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Bears vs. Giants Preview

The NFL preseason is hitting the halfway mark for most teams and things are starting to get more serious as the season approaches. Starters typically see more time in the second game of the preseason, usually maxing out their reps in the third game. Teams try to find a balance between staying sharp for the season and avoiding injuries, but it’s easier said than done.

The Bears dropped their preseason opener to the Panthers 23-13. However, rookie running back David Montgomery was a bright spot. He ran for 16 yards on three attempts with a touchdown and caught three passes for 30 yards. Head coach Matt Nagy has hinted that Montgomery’s reps might be limited for the rest of the preseason.

“Put it this way: I’m going to protect David from David,” Nagy said. “Take that for what it’s worth.”

While Bears starting QB Mitchell Trubisky didn’t throw any passes, he did get in the game against the Panthers with three consecutive handoffs. Nagy said it was to keep the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft “mentally prepared.”

Veteran backup Chase Daniels ran the show for the Bears against Carolina. He completed his passes at a high clip, connecting on 11 of his 13 throws for 120 yards.

The Giants won their first tilt of the preseason 31-22 against the Jets with impressive quarterback play. Rookie Daniel Jones might have made the biggest impact, albeit it was only for one series. Jones hit all five of his passes and tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Bennie Fowler III.

Coach Pat Shurmur said that despite the strong performance from the Giants’ rookie, there is no QB controversy brewing — although that might not stop Giants fans from clamoring for Jones to replace 38-year-old, two-time Super Bowl champ Eli Manning.

“Listen, we’re not going to play the ‘what ifs,’ and I would say this: Nothing has changed,” he said. “This is the first game and I expect Daniel to play well, I expect him to go out and improve, and for the people that don’t know him, impress them. That’s what we expect from him. We expect that from Eli, we expect that from everybody. So our expectations for him have not changed, and in my mind our situation hasn’t changed.”

The NFL season officially begins on Thursday, Sept. 5 as NFC North Rivals Green Bay and Chicago face off.

The Giants open the season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8.