Bills vs Panthers Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The NFL preseason slate continues this week as the Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in the second full week of exhibition action.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Bills vs Panthers online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

If The Game is in Your Market

First, you’ll want to know what channel the game is on. It’s on ABC in both Buffalo and Charlotte, and it will be on either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other cities.

Then, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of one, some or all of these channels (in select markets) on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Buffalo, Charlotte & Other Select Markets: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC and MyTV (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bills vs Panthers on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Fans in Rochester, Greensboro & Charleston: Amazon Prime

If the game is on CBS in your area (as it is in Rochester, NY, Greensboro, NC and Charleston, SC), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Jets vs Falcons on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Fans in Buffalo, Charlotte & Other Select Markets: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ABC, Fox, NBC, CBS & CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bills vs Panthers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or you can pay four installments of $29.99).

You can start a free trial of NFL Game Pass right here, and then if the game is outside of your market, you can watch the Bills vs Panthers on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bills vs Panthers and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Bills vs Panthers Preview

The NFL preseason is hitting the halfway mark for most teams and things are starting to get more serious as the season approaches. Starters typically see more time in the second game of the preseason, usually maxing out their reps in the third game. Teams try to find a balance between staying sharp for the season and avoiding injuries, but it’s easier said than done.

The Bills won their preseason debut against the Colts, coming away with a 24-16 victory. Starter Josh Allen (6-11, 66 yards) but Matt Barkley got the majority of reps at quarterback, impressing with 126 yards and touchdown strike to Cam Phillips.

The highlight of the game, however, came when former professional rugby player Christian Wade took the first carry of his career to the house, going 65 yards in the fourth quarter for the score.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Wade said. “I think everyone else was surprised that happened on my first touch. It was an incredible moment for me.”

The Panthers and Bills are holding joint practices this week, but Panthers head coach Ron Rivera doesn’t expect any funny business.

“We’re not here to fight,” Rivera told reporters. “That’s bull. What we’re here to do is learn from each other and help each other win. That’s the most important opportunity to come out of this.”

Panthers rookie kicker Joey Slye was the hero in Carolina’s 23-13 victory over the Bears. Slye hit field goals of 42, 55 and 29 yards in the win. It’s not likely Slye will take the starting job from Graham Gano, but he surely put himself on the radar of other teams.

“He handled it really well,” Rivera said. “We had an opportunity for him to kick a 55-yarder. During practice, he hit a 60-something yarder. So I thought this was well within his range and it was kind of fun to watch him kick it.”

Quarterback Cam Newton and linebacker Luke Kuechly — the team’s brightest stars on both sides of the ball — are on the mend from injuries. Newton had offseason shoulder surgery, while the Panthers have kept Kuechly’s injury under wraps.

The 100th NFL season officially begins on Thursday, Sept. 5 as NFC North Rivals Green Bay and Chicago face off.

The Panthers open their season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8. The Bills get their season underway against the Jets.