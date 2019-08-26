How to Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2019 Episodes 7 & 8 Online This Week

Episodes 7 and 8 of Bachelor in Paradise season 6 air Monday, August 26 and Tuesday, August 27 at 8/7c on ABC.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Week 4 Preview

#BachelorInParadise is overheating with breakups and breakdowns! pic.twitter.com/n6evJYvBk1 — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 24, 2019

As BIP enters its fourth week, season 6 cast members are coupling up and breaking things off as they decide whether to continue building their relationships or take a chance on someone new.

The official synopsis for episode 7 reads “Caitlin and Kristina have a stressful cocktail party; Katie changes her mind about Chris; Caelynn wants a rose from Dean.” Tuesday night’s episode 8 description says that “A surprise package arrives with an invitation to the wedding of Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson; Tayshia’s two suitors get in a heated exchange.” Those descriptions, while brief, tease that Caelynn and Dean and Katie and Chris are the two couples to watch this week as they face “sink or swim” drama.

Last week, Bachelor history was made as Kristian Haggerty, Demi Burnett’s love interest from before BIP season 6 filming began, stepped foot on the beach so that Demi could continue pursuing her feelings for Haggerty in Paradise. Fans of the show and Burnett should expect that relationship to be featured on week 4 of the reality show.

Another significant part of Bachelor in Paradise this week is Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson’s wedding. The Bachelor Nation alums met and got engaged on season 5 of BIP, and were married in June in Mexico, in front of BIP season 6 cameras. Their wedding will be featured on episode 8 of the show, likely to show one of more of this year’s strongest couples that finding real love is possible on the show. Ahead of the episode, Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison, who officiated the wedding, shared a photo from the couple’s big day and wrote in the caption “Help us say ‘I do’ this week on #BachelorInParadise.”

The promo video for week 4 of Bachelor in Paradise shows that the new man Tayshia is interested in is Derek, who was dumped by Demi last week. John Paul Jones, who was previously developing his relationship with Tayshia, is visibly upset about that, and it appears that their confrontation takes place during Krystal and Chris’s wedding.

Tune in to new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise season 6, Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC.