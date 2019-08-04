How to Watch Bristol City vs Leeds in USA

After just missing out on promotion last year, Leeds United open another attempt at returning to the Premier League when they begin the 2019-20 EFL Championship season against Bristol City Sunday at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City vs Leeds Preview

Leeds United placed third in the EFL Championship a season ago, six points behind Sheffield United for the second promotion to the Premier League.

They lost just once in their slate of pre-season friendlies, falling to Manchester United 4-2 in Perth, Australia.

“I have a lot of confidence with the squad that I have at the moment,” manager Marcelo Bielsa said, according to the team’s official website.

“We have three players for each position, even though there are not 33 players, we have 18 players that are good enough to play in three positions differently.

“Last season Jack Clarke and Jamie Shackleton became involved and now they are more close to being part of the team.

“I hope and I am sure, at the end of the season there will be two players more, to assume the same role that Jamie and Jack now have.”

Bristol City enjoyed a 13-match unbeaten streak in the middle of their 2018-19 Championship campaign, but finished in eighth place with 70 points — four behind Derby County, who took sixth place and the final spot in the Championship play-offs.

“I’m very excited for the new season, I’m looking forward to it,” manager Lee Johnson said, according to Bristol City’s website. “I’ve missed everybody, the buzz and the desire of winning three points and the pain of not getting the three points.

“Mainly I’ve missed the drug of those three points and feeling we have won it together — both fanbase, Board, staff and players.

“The lads have been great in what has been a tough pre-season and I think that accumulated in what we saw last weekend [against Crystal Palace]. That has now all gone and I expect us to be really bright against Leeds.

“I just want the players the fans to enjoy themselves and be the same as normal. It was going to be a great start to the Championship whoever we played but Leeds have a rich history and they’re a very good club so it adds that bit of extra spice.”