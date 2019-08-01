How to Watch Broncos vs Falcons Hall of Fame Game Online Without Cable

You can watch the Broncos vs Falcons Hall of Fame Game online without cable via a free trial of FuboTV right here. For more info about FuboTV and other streaming options, read on below

Broncos vs Falcons Hall of Fame Game Preview

The Broncos fired head coach Vance Joseph after posting an 11-21 record across his two seasons at the helm, then replaced him with Vic Fangio, who served as defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears in the four seasons prior.

“I just really want to see all of [our young players], to be honest with you,” Fangio said after practice on Tuesday, according to The Denver Post. “This was Practice (No.) 11 so it’s going to be nice to go out there and go against somebody else, play live football and see where these young guys are at.

“I don’t think we can make any final conclusions off of one game, but it’s great feedback for us.”

Denver acquired quarterback Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens for a fourth-round pick in the offseason, but the presumptive starter won’t participate on Thursday.

Kevin Hogan, entering his fourth NFL season, will get the start under center. He’ll be followed by 2019 second-round pick Drew Lock and Brett Rypien, who signed with the Broncos after going undrafted this offseason.

“Of course, I’ll be a little fired up to show people what I can do and bring the juice that I brought through college,” Lock said, per The Denver Post. “I think you’ll still see the same me. I’m confident in what I can do, whether I go in right at the beginning of the game or at end of the game. I’m going to be the same guy and prove to people that one day, I should be starting these games.”

The Falcons went 7-9 a season ago. Quarterback Matt Ryan helmed an offense that amassed 6,226 yards from scrimmage, sixth-most in the league, but Atlanta’s defense surrendered the third-most at 6,152 yards.

Like Flacco, Ryan won’t take the field on Thursday, leaving the snaps to 14-year veteran Matt Schaub and Kurt Benkert, who signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

“I think we’re in a good spot,” Ryan said after a Monday scrimmage, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’ve had a lot of install so far, putting a lot of different things in and trying to work on a bunch of different things that we’ll work on throughout the course of the year. I think it’s a really good chance to see how young players can take things from the meeting room out onto the practice field. Overall, I think we’ve done a nice job. Guys have worked really hard. We’ve got a long way to go through. To be the kind of football team we want to be, we’ve got a lot of hard work in front of us.”