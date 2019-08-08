How to Watch Broncos vs Seahawks Preseason Game Online Without Cable

After an appearance in the Hall of Fame Game that kicked off the NFL preseason in Canton, Ohio, the Denver Broncos are heading to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Thursday.

Kickoff is at 10 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Broncos vs Seahawks online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

If The Game is in Your Market

First, you’ll want to know what channel the game is on. It’s on MyTV in Denver, CBS in Colorado Springs and Fox in Seattle, and it will be on either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other cities.

Then, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of one, some or all of these channels (in select markets) on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

(Unfortunately, MyTV in Denver is still not available on any streaming services. NFL Network will show a replay of the game at 10 a.m. ET on Friday)

Fans in Seattle, Portland, Colorado Springs & Other Select Markets: FuboTV

Fox, CBS, NBC, CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area) and NFL Network are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Seahawks on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Seattle, Colorado Springs & Other Select Markets: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages. All of them include Fox, CBS, ABC, NBC and MyTV (all live in select markets; view channels in your area), while NFL Network is included in the upper three bundles.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Broncos vs Seahawks on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Fans in Seattle, Colorado Springs & Other Select Markets: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox, CBS, ABC, NBC & CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Seahawks on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Fans in Colorado Springs: Amazon Prime

If the game is on CBS in your area (as it is in Colorado Springs), and you don’t want any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Seahawks on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or you can pay four installments of $29.99). You can also watch replays of preseason and regular season games several hours after their conclusion.

You can start a free trial of NFL Game Pass right here, and then if the game is outside of your market, you can watch the Broncos vs Seahawks on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Seahawks and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Broncos vs Seahawks Preview

The preseason kicked off last Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game, pitting the Broncos against the Falcons. Denver won the plodding preseason tilt 14-10, scoring on a late touchdown grab by Juwann Winfree to record the victory.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco didn’t play in the first preseason tilt for the Broncos, but will make his debut for Denver against Seattle. The Broncos sent a fourth round pick to the Ravens this offseason to acquire Flacco.

Flacco helped the Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII and threw for 38,245 yards, 212 touchdowns and 136 interceptions during his 11-year career in Baltimore. The Ravens decided to go in a new direction at QB after Lamar Jackson took over the starting role last season as a rookie.

Flacco is ready to get in some live action in with his new squad.

“You just want to go get your feet wet a little bit,” Flacco said. “You want to feel live action again, bodies flying around you, guys getting hit and taking care of the football. Most importantly, you want to go out there and move the ball. And you want to gain confidence as a group that you can go out there and do it when it counts.”

The Seahawks are coming off of a 10-6 season that ended in the Wild Card round with a 24-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

There’s been quite of bit of change in Seattle, with the team shipping out pass-rusher Frank Clark to Kansas City in the offseason and watching star wide receiver Doug Baldwin retire, calling it a career after eight seasons with the Seahawks.

What has remained the same is franchise cornerstone and perennial Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson being under center. Wilson will be the key to Seattle’s success this season, but won’t be suiting up for the preseason game against the Broncos as a battle wages for his backup spot between Paxton Lynch and Geno Smith.

“We’ve got a big competition at the quarterback position in particular,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said. We want these guys to play as much as they can and play their way into their spots. I don’t want these to be decisions we have to make without a lot of great information, so that’s what’s most important right now. We have a lot of competition at the receiver spot, we have a lot of competition in the offensive line, and we’re going to be able to play a lot of guys in this game and see how they can do.”

The game will be especially interesting for Lynch, who was drafted in the first round by the Broncos in 2016, but was cut following last season. He threw some shade at his former team this week.

“It feels closer, feels like a family. I bring my fiancé out here, I bring my dad out here. And they even say it too,” Lynch said. “They feel so much more welcome around everybody. They’re so good to them. They treat them so good. They treat the players good. It feels like part of a family. It feels like everybody is close.”

For most teams, the preseason consists of four preseason games — the Falcons and Broncos being the exception that play five. Starters mostly see limited reps in the preseason, with playing time peaking in the third game. The games are meant for teams to evaluate talent deeper down on the depth chart and dwindle their rosters to 53 players.

The exhibition games run through Aug. 29, with the kickoff to the NFL’s 100th season taking place on Thursday, Sept. 5 with NFC North rivals Green Bay and Chicago facing off.