How to Watch Lions vs Browns Preseason Online Without Cable

As the preseason reaches its final week, the Detroit Lions are hitting the road to take on the Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Lions vs Browns online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

Lions Vs. Browns Preview

As the preseason hits its final week, most teams will take a long, hard look at the deepest part of their depth charts with 53-man roster cuts on the horizon. Few, if any starters usually see the field in the preseason finale.

Most teams play just four preseason games — the exception being the two teams who play in the annual Hall of Fame Game — hoping to find a balance between staying sharp and avoiding injuries. That being said, there are always injuries that arise in the exhibition games that leave teams and fans with their heads in their hands.

The Browns are the most intriguing team entering the season, making some big roster moves in the offseason. Premier among those pickups was wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who’s excited for a fresh start in Cleveland after a tumultuous five years in New York.

“I’m excited to be part of the excitement,” he told reporters. “I’d watched from afar, kind of the struggles. They didn’t win a game that one year, then won a game … I feel like it’s just been on the come up. It’s just that time. I just want to give absolutely everything I have and see where we land. Starting with training camp, to then preseason, to then the first game of the season.”

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also faces sky-high expectations entering his second season, but disappointed in his longest action of the preseason last week in Tampa Bay. Mayfield competed just 10-of-26 passes for 72 yards with one interception coming just before half. His QB rating was a paltry 30.6.

The Lions have had probably the worst luck of the preseason, losing linebacker Jarrad Davis and center Frank Ragnow to leg injuries. Head coach Matt Patricia said neither injury is season-ending, but it surely was not something the team wanted to see in the preseason.

Last season the Lions finished 6-10 and last in the NFC North in Patricia’s rookie season as a head coach. Detroit hasn’t won the AFC North since 1993.

Quarterback Matt Stafford will be looking to rebound from a miserable 2018 campaign, which was his worst year as a pro in which he started all 16 games. Stafford passed for 3,777 yards 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Lions are hoping that second year back Kerryon Johnson can bring more balance to the offense and the addition of veteran pass-catcher Danny Amendola will help Stafford through the air.

The Lions begin their season on Sept. 8 against the Arizona Cardinals and No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray. The Browns kick off their year at home against the Tennessee Titans.