How to Watch Bucs vs Steelers Preseason Game Online Without Cable

Coming off yet another disappointing season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to get off to a strong start as they attempt to make the playoffs for the first time since 2008. They’ll begin preseason play Friday night against the Steelers, who haven’t been out of the playoff mix as long as Tampa but are coming off a turmoil-filled season and will be missing two homegrown superstars in Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.

Bucs vs Steelers Preview

The Bucs have themselves another new head coach this season in Bruce Arians – their fifth head coach in the last decade. Arians is a two-time AP Coach of the Year who last coached for the Arizona Cardinals. In Arizona, Arians was the architect behind a swarming, turnover-heavy defense that paired well with a pass-happy aerial attack on the offensive end. Under Arians’ watch, the Cardinals only had one losing season while the Bucs mustered only a single winning season over the same period of time.

Arians is known as one of the league’s premier “quarterback whisperers” and has helped lead players like Andrew Luck and Carson Palmer to standout seasons. The Bucs are hoping Arians can work his magic with the talented but inconsistent Jameis Winston and the showdown with the Steelers gives the world the first look at the new Winston-Arians duo.

The Steelers are trying to transition into a new era as two of the three “Killer B’s” forced their way out of town. With only longtime franchise quarterback Ben Rothlisberger remaining, the Steelers are hoping running back James Connor can recapture his magic from last season while wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster takes the next step in his development as a lead option.

The Buccaneers opted to go defense-heavy in the draft as they look to patch up what was one of the league’s worst units last season. First-round pick Devin White should be expected to step into a major role immediately while new addition Ndamukong Suh looks to step in and fill the void left by departing franchise cornerstone DT Gerald McCoy.

The Steelers, on the other hand, were a fairly league-average defense last season who made a number of moves in both the draft and free agency to help fill some areas of need. Drafting linebacker Devin Bush while signing veteran Mark Barron, the Steelers defense looks to have taken a step back on the right track. One thing worth monitoring is the status of former All-Pro defensive back Joe Haden, who had to leave practice on a cart Wednesday afternoon suffering an apparent ankle injury.

Both teams enter the preseason with a number of major questions and their showdown – while a limited sample size – should give some solid indication for what else these two teams need to adjust in order to actually compete this coming season.