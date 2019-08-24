How to Watch Vikings vs Cardinals Preseason Online Without Cable

Kickoff to the NFL season is right around the corner and teams have just a few more opportunities for a tune-up as the preseason winds down. In what is expected to be a “dress rehearsal” for the season, the Arizona Cardinals will hit the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET. For in-market viewers, it will be televised on various local channels (NBC in Phoenix and Fox in Minneapolis). For out-of-market viewers, it will be on NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Vikings vs. Cardinals Preview

The NFL preseason is just getting interesting as most teams are starting to get more serious as the season rapidly approaches. Starters typically see the most time in the third game of the preseason and the game is often referred to as a “dress rehearsal” for the regular season. But teams still try to find a balance between staying sharp for the season and avoiding injuries, but it’s easier said than done.

The Vikings held off the Seahawks 25-19 in team’s nearly annual preseason meet up last week. The win moved Minnesota to 2-0 in the preseason, having knocked off the Saints in their opener, 34-25.

Head coach Mike Zimmer recently broke down how he’s thinking about roster cuts, which are quickly approaching. He’s hoping the final two games clear up some of the questions.

“Let’s say you want to keep 10 defensive linemen, but you’ve only got nine that can play, so you’re going to take that extra spot and you’re going to put it at maybe the receiver spot or the tight end spot, quarterback or whatever it is. So that’s kind of how it all varies. You kind of go in thinking, ‘We’re going to have this many [running] backs, this many tight ends,’ but if we don’t think that they’re good enough to be on the team, then we don’t worry about it. Or maybe we want to keep nine defensive linemen, but we think we have ten really good ones, then we’re going to keep them.”

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a major dud against the Oakland Raiders in a game where No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray looked terrible, for lack of a better word.

Murray was 3 of 8 passing for 12 yards against the Raiders and spent most of his time in the game running for his life. The Cardinals were down 26-0 midway through the second quarter.

”I know there will be a couple of wrinkles,” Murray said. ”We won’t be running the same five plays we have been.”

The NFL season revs up with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers clashing at Soldier Field on Sept. 5.

The Cardinals kick off their season against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 8 at home, while the Vikings host the Falcons the same day.