How to Watch Cardinals vs Chargers Preseason Game Online Without Cable

The NFL preseason kicks into gear this week for the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers as they face off at State Farm Stadium on Thursday. It’s the first action of the preseason for both squads.

The game starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on various local channels for in-market viewers (ABC in Los Angeles, CBS in San Diego, NBC in Phoenix) and on NFL Network for out-of-market viewers. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages. All include NBC, Fox, ABC, CBS and MyTV (all live in select markets; view channels in your area), while NFL Network is in the upper three bundles.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Cardinals vs Chargers on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

FuboTV

NBC, Fox, CBS, CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area) and NFL Network are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ABC is not available, so fans in Los Angeles will want to use a different option.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Cardinals vs Chargers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox, NBC, ABC, CBS & CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area). NFL Network is not included, and Fox isn’t available live in Phoenix, so this is more of an option for in-market viewers who aren’t in Phoenix. Those who are in Phoenix will want to use PlayStation Vue or FuboTV.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Cardinals vs Chargers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Fans in El Paso & Des Moines: Amazon Prime

If the game is on CBS in your area (as it is in San Diego, Las Vegas and Honolulu), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Cardinals vs Chargers on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Cardinals vs Chargers and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Cardinals vs. Chargers Preview

The biggest storyline of the matchup — and possibly the entire preseason — is seeing how No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray will perform on the NFL level. Murray, who was scrutinized for his height in the draft, is expected to start, although it’s uncertain how many snaps he’ll see.

“I’m looking forward to having fun,” Murray said. “It’s going to be different suiting up in a Cardinals jersey. Not playing for a school, you’re representing a state.”

Arizona finished last season 3-13, earning them the right to the No. 1 overall pick with the worst record in the league. The team hired college offensive guru Kliff Kingsbury, 39, as their head coach in the offseason. It was a polarizing decision considering Kingsbury was just fired at Texas Tech following a losing season.

Arizona’s remaining preseason schedule includes the Raiders (Aug. 18), Vikings (Aug. 24) and Broncos (Aug. 29).

The Chargers have been dealing with the holdout of running back Melvin Gordon, who wants a new contract and has requested a trade. He has yet to attend camp, so in his absence, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson are battling for the top RB spot on the depth chart.

Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers is not going to play for the Chargers, and fans will also have to wait a little longer to see the team’s top two picks in defensive tackle Jerry Tillery and safety Nasir Adderley.

Despite that, head coach Anthony Lynn has said some of his starters will see significant reps this month in the preseason.

“Not every starter is going to sit in preseason,” Lynn said Tuesday. “I got to get the guys what they need to get ready for Week 1, and every player’s different.”

The Charger’s remaining preseason schedule includes the Saints (Aug. 18), Seahawks (Aug. 24) and 49ers (Aug. 29).

The preseason kicked off last Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game, pitting the Denver Broncos against the Atlanta Falcons. The Broncos won the plodding preseason tilt 14-10, scoring a late touchdown to record the victory.

For most teams, the preseason consists of four preseason games — the Falcons and Broncos being the exception that play five. Starters mostly see limited reps in the preseason, with playing time peaking in the third game. The games are meant for teams to evaluate talent deeper down on the depth chart and dwindle their rosters to 53 players.

The exhibition games run through Aug. 29, with the kickoff to the NFL’s 100th season taking place on Thursday, Sept. 5 with NFC North rivals Green Bay and Chicago facing off.