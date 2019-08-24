How to Watch Seahawks vs Chargers Preseason Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Seattle Seahawks for a preseason matchup at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

The game starts at 9 p.m. ET. For in-market viewers, it will be televised on various local channels (Fox in Seattle and ABC in Los Angeles). For out-of-market viewers, it will be on NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox, NBC, CBS, CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area) and NFL Network are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ABC is not available on FuboTV, so fans in Los Angeles will want to use a different option

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Chargers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages. All include Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and MyTV (all live in select markets; view channels in your area), while NFL Network is in the upper three bundles.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Chargers on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area). NFL Network is not included, so this is an option for in-market viewers only.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Chargers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Amazon Prime

If the game is on CBS in your area (as it is in San Diego and Las Vegas), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Chargers on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Chargers and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Seahawks vs Chargers Preview

Seahawks starting quarterback Russell Wilson, like much of Seattle’s first-string offense, made his preseason debut on Sunday as the Seahawks lost to the Minnesota Vikings 25-19 and fell to 1-1.

Wilson went 6-of-9 for 82 yards over a pair of drives that resulted in a punt and a field goal.

“I thought we had a good, competitive first half in the game,” head coach Pete Carroll said, according to Seahawks.com. “I thought the Vikings did a nice job in the second half. They out-executed us. Third down-wise, that was a big difference in this game. They did really well. We didn’t.”

Carroll added: “Real anxious to see the film. I thought the first unit did a nice job. We did a nice job with tempo. Russell Wilson was moving pretty well. Missed a couple third down throws that would have made a big difference in their outing, but they did move the football well. First line protected well, did all the things we hoped to do just getting started. This is the first outing for those guys. That was a positive. We’ll see. We have things to fix.”

Seattle’s lone touchdown of the night came on defense. Defensive back DeShawn Shead, who played for the Seahawks from 2013 to 2018 before spending last season with the Detroit Lions, intercepted Minnesota’s Sean Mannion and went 88 yards for a score in the second quarter.

“As soon as I caught the ball, I looked up and there were just a couple of guys to my left,” the 30-year-old said, per Seahawks.com. “I knew then, that I was going to outrun them. My mindset was to score by getting the ball in the end zone for my team, then line up for the next play.”

The Chargers fell to 0-2 on the preseason with a 19-17 defeat to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The contest marked Jaylen Watkins’ first game action since he tore an ACL one year earlier, to the day. The 27-year-old defensive back intercepted Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the first quarter and made a pair of solo tackles.

“The biggest step for me (Sunday) was play one that I got on the field,” Watkins said, according to Chargers.com. “Just seeing the process of re-thinking of all the rehab and all that and getting back out there. The first play I think I was out there with [Adrian Phillips] and all them, it just felt really good.”