How to Watch Chiefs vs Packers Preseason Online Without Cable

As the preseason reaches its final week, the Kansas City Chiefs are hitting the road to take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Chiefs vs Packers online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

If The Game is in Your Market

First, you’ll want to know what channel the game is on. It’s on CBS in Kansas City and NBC in Green Bay, and it will be on either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other cities.

Then, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of one, some or all of these channels (in select markets) on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Kansas City, Wichita & Other Select Markets: Amazon Prime

If the game is on CBS in your area (as it is in Kansas City, Topeka, Wichita, Quad Cities, Des Moines and other markets), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Packers on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Fans in Kansas City, Green Bay & Other Select Markets: FuboTV

Fox, NBC, CBS and CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area) are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Packers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Kansas City, Green Bay & Other Select Markets: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC & CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Packers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Fans in Kansas City, Green Bay & Other Select Markets: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC and MyTV (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Packers on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or you can pay four installments of $29.99).

You can start a free trial of NFL Game Pass right here, and then if the game is outside of your market, you can watch the Chiefs vs Packers on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Packers and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Chiefs vs. Packers Preview

As the preseason hits its final week, most teams will take a long, hard look at the deepest part of their depth charts with 53-man roster cuts on the horizon. Few if any starters usually see the field in the preseason finale.

Most teams play just four preseason games, hoping to find a balance between staying sharp and avoiding injuries. That being said, there are always injuries that arise in the exhibition games that leave teams and fans with their heads in their hands.

The Chiefs are just 1-2 this preseason, but defending MVP Patrick Mahomes looked like his explosive self in Kansas City’s 27-17 loss to the 49ers. He completed 8-of-10 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown strike to to running back Damien Williams.

Mahomes’ MVP campaign last season included 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions.

The Chiefs finished the regular season with a 12-4 record and narrowly lost the the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship last season 37-31 in overtime. Mahomes — now in his third year — hopes to improve on that result this season.

“You learn from everything you do in this league, winning or losing. So, one way or another, it helps you. You learn from every outcome you get in this league,” Mahomes told InsideHook. “I mean that’s how the good teams always keep progressing and keep getting better. It’s not about whether you win or lose, it’s about learning from the win or learning from the loss.”

With the Packers, much has been made about quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with first-year head coach Matt LaFleur. However, the QB tried to shoot down those rumors when talking to former teammate John Kuhn.

“It’s fake news, John. That’s the media cycle these days. Unfortunately the media, other than obviously yourself, there’s a lack of integrity,” he told Kuhn.

Rodgers was scheduled to play in the Packers third preseason game against the Raiders, but some field issues led to the Packers holding out their stars. He doesn’t sound too worried about the lack of action.

“I think the preparedness is where it needs to be,” Rodgers said. “I think the key, for us, is there’s going to for sure be situations that come up with the new play-caller and quarterback relationship, where we’re going to have to work through some things to get on the same page. But we’ve had a lot of great conversations.”

The Packers have the honor of being the first game on the schedule to open the NFL’s 100th season. They will take on the Bears on Thursday, Sept. 5. The Chiefs travel to Jacksonville to open up their 2019 campaign on Sept. 8.