How to Watch Colts vs Bengals Preseason Online Without Cable

As the preseason reaches its final week, the Indianapolis Colts are hitting the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Colts vs Bengals online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

If The Game is in Your Market

First, you’ll want to know what channel the game is on. It’s on Fox in Indianapolis and CBS in Cincinnati, and it will be on either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other cities.

Colts vs Bengals Preview

As the preseason hits its final week, most teams will take a long, hard look at the deepest part of their depth charts with 53-man roster cuts on the horizon. Few if any starters usually see the field in the preseason finale.

Most teams play just four preseason games, hoping to find a balance between staying sharp and avoiding injuries. That being said, there are always injuries that arise in the exhibition games that leave teams and fans with their heads in their hands.

The Colts have suddenly become the story of the preseason, with long-time star quarterback Andrew Luck making his surprise retirement announcement following the team’s third preseason game.

“I’ve been stuck in this process. I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live,” Luck said during a press conference after the decision was reported. “It’s taken the joy out of this game … and the only way forward for me is to remove myself from football and this cycle that I’ve been in.”

Luck completed 60.8% of his passes for his career for 23,671 yards, 171 touchdowns. 83 interceptions and an 89.5 passer rating.

The Colts are turning to Jacoby Brissett to fill the hole left behind by Luck. He started 15 games in 2017 for the Colts as Luck recovered from a shoulder injury, passing for 3,098 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was sacked a NFL-high 52 times.

“I had already had conversations with Andrew, so I was at peace with it, but I wish he could have done it his way,” Brissett said. “That sucked as a teammate, to see that and feel the reaction he got from the fans for him. That hurt more than anything. It sucked. Especially a guy like that, who has done as much as he has done, and what he’s been through, even before I got here.”

The Bengals are coming off a 6-10 season and will have their hands full in a stacked AFC North. There are some young pieces for the Bengals in wide receiver John Ross and running back Joe Mixon, but the team is still expected to struggle. Odds Shark has Cincy’s win total at 5.5 for 2019.

For the start of the season, the Bengals will be without star wide receiver AJ Green, who hurt his ankle during training camp practice. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Green has torn ligaments in his left ankle and will likely be missing in action for six to eight weeks.

The Colts being their season on Sept. 8 against the Los Angels Chargers. The Bengals get their 2019 campaign started on the road against the Seahawks the same day.