How to Watch Bucs vs Cowboys Preseason Online Without Cable

As the preseason reaches its final week, the Dallas Cowboys are hitting the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Bucs vs Cowboys online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

If The Game is in Your Market

First, you’ll want to know what channel the game is on. It’s on NBC in Tampa and CBS in Dallas, and it will be on either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other cities.

Then, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of one, some or all of these channels (in select markets) on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Cowboys vs. Bucs Preview

As the preseason hits its final week, most teams will take a long, hard look at the deepest part of their depth charts with 53-man roster cuts on the horizon. Few if any starters usually see the field in the preseason finale.

Most teams play just four preseason games, hoping to find a balance between staying sharp and avoiding injuries. That being said, there are always injuries that arise in the exhibition games that leave teams and fans with their heads in their hands.

The Cowboys are the defending NFC East champions and looked sharp as they blanked the Texans 34-0 in Week 3 of the preseason.

There has been all types of drama in Dallas this offseason, much of it stemming from a holdout by two-time NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott, who is seeking a new deal despite having two years left on his contract. He recently broke his silence on the holdout in a Maxim magazine article.

“I love playing for the Dallas Cowboys, I love the organization, my teammates. I do want to be a Cowboy for the rest of my life and hopefully that’s a possibility. But even Emmitt Smith, the greatest running back ever, ended up going to play a couple of years for another organization. So it’s just the nature of the game, but I want to be a Dallas Cowboy for as long as I can.”

Rookie Tony Pollard has filled in admirably for Elliott in the preseason and is in line to assume the top back duties if the two-time NFL rushing champ does not return for Week 1.

Tampa Bay brought in veteran head coach Bruce Arians in the offseason. He relived

Dirk Koetter of his duties after the Buccaneers finished 5-11 — last in the NFC South.

The two big additions for the Bucs this season came on the defensive side of the ball, signing veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and drafting LSU linebacker Devin White in the first round.

Tampa Bay led the league in passing yards, but only part of the total came from quarterback Jameis Winston, who started nine games thanks to a three-game suspension and somewhat of a quarterback controversy with Ryan Fitzpatrick. Winston’s 2,992 yards and 19 touchdowns were the lowest totals of his career, but he still tossed 14 interceptions.

The Bucs won their third preseason game to the Browns 13-12, but the offense struggled, giving up seven sacks.

The Bucs open the season at home against the 49ers on Sept. 8. The Cowboys host the New York Giants the same day.