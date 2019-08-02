How to Watch Descendants 3 Online Without Cable

Descendants 3, the newest installment in Disney Channel’s massively popular franchise, is set to make its highly anticipated premiere on Friday, August 2, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch the movie live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, all of which include the Disney Channel:

Hulu With Live TV

While regular Hulu gives you access to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, “Hulu With Live TV” gives you the on-demand library and 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Disney.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Descendants 3 on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will have the movie available after it airs) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Disney.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Descendants 3 on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Sling TV

Disney is included in the “Sling Orange” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Descendants 3 live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

‘Descendants 3’ Preview

As with the first two films of the immensely popular franchise, Descendants 3 centers around four children of famous Disney villains: Maleficent’s daughter Mal, the Evil Queen’s daughter Evie, Jafar’s son Jay and Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos.

The latter, of course, is played by Cameron Boyce, who died in early July after complications with epilepsy. This will be the first posthumous movie for Boyce, who was 20, and Disney plans to dedicate the film to him.

“With permission from the Boyce family, Disney Channel will dedicate the telecast of Descendants 3 in Cameron Boyce’s memory,” the network said in a statement.

The presence of the late star actor will certainly alter how many fans take in Descendants 3, but director Kenny Ortega explained how seeing Boyce in the film will serve as a positive effect.

“Descendants 3, you know, again will just remind everybody of his incredible gift,” he said. “He was bioluminescent. He was lit from the inside out. He really was, and we will miss him, but we will carry his legacy forward.”

“Everything is about Cameron now,” Ortega added. Descendants 3 is dedicated to Cameron. The Cameron Boyce Foundation has been set up and has an incredible mission to give young artistic people an outlet and also to help the philanthropic causes Cameron participated in.”

The rest of the main cast, including Dove Cameron (Mal), Sofia Carson (Evie), Booboo Stewart (Jay), Mitchell Hope (Ben, the son of Belle and Beast) and China Anne McClain (Uma), are all back, while newcomers to the franchise include Cheyenne Jackson (Hades), Sarah Jeffery (Sleeping Beauty’s daughter Audrey), Judith Maxie (Queen Leah), Jamal Sims (Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog) and Jadah Marie (his daughter Celia from).

Descendants 3, like the first two installments, was directed by Ortega and written by Josann McGibbon and Sara Parriott, meaning the quality that fans have come to know should remain.

Moreover, while the first two movies were massive hits, serving as some of the most-watched TV movies of all-time, the “threequel” figures to surpass both of those in terms of audience numbers. With this being the last movie in the franchise, and then you add in it being Boyce’s first posthumous film, Descendants 3 is undoubtedly a must-watch movie.

Also, if you’re looking to catch up before the premiere, Disney Channel will air the first Descendants Friday at 4 p.m. ET/PT and Descendants 2 at 6 p.m. ET