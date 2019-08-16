Dolphins vs Bucs Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The NFL preseason slate continues this week as the Miami Dolphins hit the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the second full week of exhibition action.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Dolphins vs Bucs online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

If The Game is in Your Market

First, you’ll want to know what channel the game is on. It’s on CBS in Miami and NBC in Tampa, and it will be on either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other cities.

Then, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of one, some or all of these channels (in select markets) on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Miami & West Palm Beach: Amazon Prime

If the game is on CBS in your area (as it is in Miami and West Palm Beach), Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Dolphins vs Bucs on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Fans in Miami, Tampa & Other Select Markets: FuboTV

CBS, CW, Fox and NBC (all live in select markets; view channels in your area) are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Dolphins vs Bucs on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Miami, Tampa & Other Select Markets: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC, Fox, ABC, CBS & CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Dolphins vs Bucs on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Fans in Miami & Other Select Markets: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC, Fox, ABC, CBS and MyTV (all live in select markets; view channels in your area). NBC isn’t available in Tampa, so if you live there you will want to use a different option.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Dolphins vs Bucs on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or you can pay four installments of $29.99).

You can start a free trial of NFL Game Pass right here, and then if the game is outside of your market, you can watch the Dolphins vs Bucs on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Dolphins vs Bucs and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Buccaneers vs. Dolphins Preview

The NFL preseason is hitting the halfway mark for most teams and things are starting to get more serious as the season approaches. Starters typically see more time in the second game of the preseason, usually maxing out their reps in the third game. Teams try to find a balance between staying sharp for the season and avoiding injuries, but it’s easier said than done.

The Bucs dropped their preseason opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-28. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston played just one series, but he led Tampa Bay to pay dirt, connecting on 5-of-6 passes for 40 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin.

“We executed pretty well and really established the run game,” Winston said. “When you run the football well, you get touchdowns on the first drive.”

Backup Bucs QB Ryan Griffin got in a heavy workload against Pittsburgh. He passed 43 times with 26 completions for 330 yards and one touchdown. Griffin was the only quarterback to eclipse the 300-yard mark during the first week of the preseason.

“Griff has shown that if he continues to play like that, that it’s going to be a hard decision,” Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said of Griffin, who hasn’t appeared in a regular season game in his six-year career.

The Dolphins won their first preseason game by knocking off the Falcons 34-27, scoring on a late Myles Gaskin run.

Second-year quarterback Josh Rosen, who the Dolphins traded for in the offseason, is competing for the starting job against veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. Rosen was a first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, but the franchise decided to go in another direction at QB when it got the No. 1 overall pick, selecting Kyler Murray.

Rosen started 13 games last season for the Cardinals, passing for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also tossed 14 interceptions.

Rosen led a few long scoring drives against the Bucs, but also tossed a costly interception. He played half the game, going 13 for 20 for 191 yards.

“The pick was pretty bad,” Rosen said. “There was some good, some bad and everything in between.”

The 100th NFL season officially begins on Thursday, Sept. 5 as NFC North Rivals Green Bay and Chicago face off.

The Dolphins open their season at home against the Ravens on Sept. 8. The Bucs will host the 49ers the same day to start their 2019 campaign.