How to Watch Eagles vs Jaguars Preseason Game Online Without Cable

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Philadelphia Eagles for a preseason tilt at TIAA Bank Field on Thursday.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Eagles vs Jaguars online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

Eagles vs Jaguars Preview

With starting quarterback Carson Wentz on the sideline — in the interest of preserving him for the regular season — the Eagles lost to the Titans 27-10 in their preseason debut.

Nate Sudfeld got the start under center, but after going 10-of-18 for 177 yards and a touchdown, the right-handed quarterback exited with a broken left wrist, an injury sustained on a hit by Titans defensive tackle Isaiah Ford.

“Obviously, we’re grateful that he got the time he got in the game the other night,” head coach Doug Pederson said Saturday, according to PhiladelphiaEagles.com. “I thought he did some great things, showed great poise, made some great throws. There were a few things that we saw on film that we will be able to coach him up this afternoon when we watch the tape with the players. Felt good. It is unfortunate that he got injured. Going to miss the rest of training camp, obviously. But this is a great opportunity for both Cody [Kessler] and Clayton [Thorson] to really embrace now the opportunity they have in front of them.”

Sudfeld, 25, underwent surgery on Friday.

“I feel great,” he said, per PhiladelphiaEagles.com. “Surgery went great yesterday. I’m really thankful for the service and that they did such a good job and that they got me in so fast. As far as timetable, I’m trying to get back as soon as I can, but I’ve never broken a bone before so I’m trying to listen to the doctors and hopefully be back really soon.”

Kessler, entering his fourth NFL season, has 12 starts and five relief appearances under his belt, completing 224 of 349 passes (64.2 percent) for 2,215 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions. The Eagles drafted Thorson in the fifth round of this year’s draft.

The Jaguars fell 29-0 to the Baltimore Ravens in their preseason opener.

The team kept newly signed quarterback Nick Foles on the sideline, leaving the snaps to 2019 sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew and 2018 draftees Alex McGough and Tanner Lee.

The trio took four sacks and went 10-of-25 for 44 yards.

Head coach Doug Marrone was encouraged by the performance of second-year pro Taven Bryan, a defensive tackle selected in the first round in 2018.

“He did a nice job of getting off the ball,” Marrone said, according to Jaguars.com. “He did a good job of getting off blocks. He was in the backfield. It was really exciting and real improvement that we’ve been pushing, pushing, pushing and now you can see it.”

Bryan made one start last season and appeared in all 16 Jaguars games, registering three tackles for loss and a sack.

“We are hungry as coaches,” Marrone said, per Jaguars.com. “He’s hungry as a player because we really feel we can take another step this week, take another step next week and now all of a sudden, we have a guy that is going to be making plays for us on Sunday. That was exciting.”