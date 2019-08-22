How to Watch Ravens vs Eagles Preseason Online Without Cable

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Baltimore Ravens for a preseason matchup at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Ravens vs Eagles online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

If The Game is in Your Market

First, you’ll want to know what channel the game is on. It’s on NBC in Baltimore and Philadelphia, and it will be on either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other cities.

Then, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of one, some or all of these channels (in select markets) on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Baltimore, Philadelphia & Other Select Markets: FuboTV

NBC, CBS, Fox and CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area) are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Eagles on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Baltimore, Philadelphia & Other Select Markets: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC and MyTV (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Eagles on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Fans in Baltimore, Philadelphia & Other Select Markets: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC & CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Eagles on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or you can pay four installments of $29.99).

You can start a free trial of NFL Game Pass right here, and then if the game is outside of your market, you can watch the Ravens vs Eagles on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Eagles and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Ravens vs Eagles Preview

The Eagles bested the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-10 on Thursday, but for the second time in two preseason contests, they lost a backup quarterback to injury.

A week after backup Nate Sudfeld left the field with a broken wrist, Cody Kessler suffered a concussion on a blindside hit, exiting after just seven plays.

Clayton Thorson, a fifth-round pick in April, played the rest of the game, completing 16 of 26 passes for 175 yards, a touchdown, and a pick — a vast improvement over his 2-of-9 debut.

“It was just a matter of slowing things down,” Thorson said, per PhiladelphiaEagles.com. “That first game, everything felt rushed. I knew it. It was something I addressed right away and something I worked on all week in practice. I had a few more reps in practice and that helped and then tonight, I was able to get into the flow and play my game.”

He added: “Right now, I just feel good about helping the team tonight and playing better football than I did last week. No question, the game slowed down for me. I expect that to happen. It was a big difference from the Tennessee game. The offensive line was great and we ran the ball, and that helped a lot. I know I have to be patient with all of this. That’s part of how it works in the NFL.”

Over the weekend, the Eagles inked quarterback Josh McCown to a one-year contract, luring the 40-year-old out of his retirement.

The Ravens improved to 2-0 in the preseason on Thursday, topping the Green Bay Packers 26-13 at home.

Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson led Baltimore’s first two possessions, going 6-of-10 for 58 yards and adding a pair of rushes for 14 yards as the Ravens netted a pair of field goals.

The second-year pro’s most exciting play didn’t count — a dazzling 18-yard touchdown run on third-and-10, which was waved off thanks to a blindside block by Willie Snead.

After the victory, head coach John Harbaugh pushed back against criticism of Jackson’s willingness to take off and further risk injury in meaningless preseason games.

“What are you going to do? He’s going to play football,” Harbaugh said, according to BaltimoreRavens.com.

“We’re not trying to run him. We’re not running those plays. He’s in the pocket, and he’s staying in the pocket a lot. It’s not like he’s trying to run, but sometimes … What are you going to do? You can’t hold him back forever. He looked good on the play. He looked good on a lot of plays.”