How to Watch UW vs Eastern Washington Football Online Without Cable

Fresh off their second Pac-12 title in three years, No. 13 Washington opens the 2019 season against across-the-mountains foe Eastern Washington Saturday afternoon at Husky Stadium.

Eastern Washington vs UW Preview

The start of the 2019 season marks a new era for Washington football. Jake Browning and Myles Gaskin, who were both four-year starters and set school career passing and rushing records, are no longer on Montlake, paving the way for a new crop of offensive stars to lead the Husky offense.

That starts with Georgia transfer QB Jacob Eason.

An elite recruit out of high school, Eason had an up-and-down 2016 after being thrown into the fire as a true freshman. He was then injured in the first game of 2017, replaced by Jake Fromm and never made it back into the lineup, opting to transfer back to his home state of Washington last year.

Eason has NFL-level measurables and talent, but he hasn’t played a real game in two years. It seems like there’s a wide-range of outcomes for how his season could go, and as such, UW’s year hinges largely on how he plays. That’s always the case for quarterbacks, but it seems even more so with Eason.

That said, even if Eason doesn’t live up to the hype that made him a 5-star recruit, UW has plenty of playmakers around him to pick up the slack. The wide receiver corps is deep, tight end Hunter is one of the most talented in the country and running back Salvon Ahmed is a dual-threat who averaged 6.2 yards per touch behind Gaskin last year.

Throw in a young defense–the Huskies lost five players to the 2019 NFL draft–and UW is pretty tough team to predict in 2019. The talent is there for another Pac-12 championship, but there’s plenty of inexperience throughout the roster.

A Week 1 matchup against Eastern will provide a good litmus test for where the Huskies stand.

The Eagles may be an FCS team, but they’re one of the best in the country. They made it to the FCS national championship last year, and they’re ranked third in the preseason polls this year.

While the injury to Gage Gabrud last year looked like a season-killer, the Eagles found a star in dual-threat Eric Barriere. Filling in for Gabrud, who is now at Wsahington State, the then-freshman Barriere piled up 2,450 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions, adding 613 yards and eight scores on the ground to lead EWU to the national championship.

With a year of experience now under his belt, Barriere is an FCS Player of the Year candidate in 2019, but he’s not worried about that right now.

“It’s nice to get that recognition,” he said. “But I don’t really try to feed all into that because that’s just preseason. I still got to go out there and play and show what I can do.”

This marks the first matchup between these teams since 2014, when Washington escaped with an instant-classic 59-52 victory.

The Huskies are favored by 21 in the rematch on Saturday, and while they should ultimately get the home win, don’t be surprised if their talented in-state FCS foes keep things closer than expected.