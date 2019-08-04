How to Watch ‘Flip It Like Disick’ Live Online

Tonight, Scott Disick takes over E! with his new reality show, Flip It Like Disick at 9pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of E! on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

E! is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include E!.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including E!.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Flip It Like Disick’ Preview

In the new E! reality series, Scott Disick flips high-end luxury real estate projects in LA while designing new homes for his celebrity friends. Joining Scott on his journey will be Willa Ford, a TV personality and actress, and the founder of W Ford Interiors.

In a recent interview with People, Ford discussed why she left her music career for interior design. She explained, “I had always loved design and was passionate about it, so changing my career started super organically. I had just turned 30 and I was co-designing the house I was living in at the time in Texas, and having the best time doing it. It started to fulfill me in a way that I missed since I hadn’t been creating music. Then, fortunately and unfortunately, I was going through a divorce and I think when you go through a life-changing event like that, you start to reevaluate what you’re doing.”

She says she went on to assess what it was in her life that wasn’t bringing her joy. “I started decorating my house from the move back to L.A. and started to help friends with their homes. Before I knew it, people were sharing the work I had done with others until it started to become an all-consuming job. I had a moment when I stopped and realized — this is what I do now. The next step I took was to create my own design firm, which I ran by myself for the first two years. People might see the show and think, this is a random quick pivot, but this hasn’t been a quick pivot for me. I’ve been grinding with my company since 2012.”

Ford and Disick won’t be the only familiar faces we see on the show. Kourtney Kardashian will be joining the series, too, to work on a project for her and her children. Even though the two are exes, they’re supportive of one another in their business ventures. Kardashian recently captioned a selfie of her and Disick, “I’m so proud of the place we’re at as parents to our children now and all the work we’ve put into getting here.”

The episode that Kourtney appears on will be titled “Family Matters” and will follow Scott as he “commits himself to another project when he convinces Kourtney to let him build a playhouse for their kids in her backyard.”

Be sure to tune into the fun tonight on E! at 9pm ET/PT.