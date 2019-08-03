How to Watch ‘Gen:LOCK’ Season 1 Online for Free

Originally airing on Rooster Teeth’s FIRST platform, the animated web series Gen:LOCK will make its Adult Swim debut tonight. The show is set in a dystopian future where an international coalition known as The Polity fights a hostile invading force known as The Union. The show follows the Gen:LOCK program and its members, who participate in the development and testing of an experimental technology that allows for individuals with unique mental makeups to have their minds uploaded to giant suits of mecha armor.

‘Gen:LOCK’ Premiere Preview

Created by Gray Haddock, Gen:LOCK follows the the members of a program named Gen:LOCK which offers an experimental technology that allows for people with unique mental make ups to have their minds uploaded to giant suits of mecha armor. The series originally aired on Rooster Teeth’s FIRST platform, but Adult Swim is airing the series on its block of programming called Toonami.

As Comicbook writes: “In Gen:LOCK, Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war, and recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of mecha—giant, weaponized robot bodies. These daring recruits will find, however, that their newfound abilities come at no small cost. As Julian Chase leaves behind his life as a fighter pilot to become the first candidate for the program, he finds his endurance, as well as his very identity, will be tested beyond anything he ever imagined.”

The series stars Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning, Maisie Williams, David Tennant, Koichi Yamadera, Monica Rial, Asia Kate Dillon, and Golshifteh Farahani among others. Jordan voices Chase, the Vanguard pilot and “All-American guy” from Brooklyn who lost much of his body in the Battle of New York at the start of the war. Chase then becomes recruited into the Gen:LOCK program and becomes the first successful Holon pilot. Since his physical body is confined to a preservation tank, he mostly interacts with others through holographic projections or his Holon.

The series has received mostly positive praise, citing both the anime-inspired animation quality and the performances of the lead cast. Dave Trumbore of Collider wrote, “If the first two episodes, packed with action, heart, and humor, heartbreaking twists and back-stabbing turns, don’t grab you, then clearly Gen:LOCK is not the show for you.”