How to Watch Giants vs Bengals Preseason Game Online Without Cable

With the NFL preseason entering Week 3, Thursday night is likely the best – and last – look at the Giants and Bengals starting lineups before the regular season kicks off.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Giants vs Bengals online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

If The Game is in Your Market

First, you’ll want to know what channel the game is on. It’s on NBC in New York and CBS in Cincinnati, and it will be on either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other cities.

Then, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of one, some or all of these channels (in select markets) on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Fans in New York, Cincinnati & Other Select Markets: FuboTV

NBC, CBS, Fox and CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area) are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Giants vs Bengals on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Cincinnati & Lima: Amazon Prime

If the game is on CBS in your area (as it is in Cincinnati and Lima), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Giants vs Bengals on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Fans in New York, Cincinnati & Other Select Markets: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC and MyTV (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Giants vs Bengals on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Fans in New York, Cincinnati & Other Select Markets: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC & CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Giants vs Bengals on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or you can pay four installments of $29.99).

You can start a free trial of NFL Game Pass right here, and then if the game is outside of your market, you can watch the Giants vs Bengals on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Giants vs Bengals and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Giants vs Bengals Preview

While all signs point to Eli Manning starting the season under center, rookie first-round draft pick Daniel Jones has forced himself into serious consideration for the starting job. Despite showing some troubles hanging onto the football in his week two outing, Jones rebounded nicely and finished 11-14 for 161 yards and a touchdown. Manning and Jones should both see some extended playing time against the Bengals and the QB controversy talk could further heat up with another solid showing from Jones.

The depth pieces in the Giants’ run game look to be much improved behind a shored-up offensive line. Should the solid line play from the Giants translate over to the regular season, don’t be surprised to see Saquon Barkley put together an even more impressive showing than his rookie campaign. With a number of talented pieces including Paul Perkins and Wayne Gallman waiting in the wings, the Giants have a chance to put together one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. Barkley should still serve as the versatile bell-cow back but having serviceable “change of pace” backs in the wings will help to keep Barkley fresh while keeping the defense from seeing the same looks too many times.

For the Bengals, one of their biggest question marks coming in is coincidentally their offensive line. While Dalton has managed to stay upright for all but one snap so far in the preseason, the Bengals aren’t giving him much time to operate while racking up their fair share of penalties. With what should be an extended run against the Giants for the first-team unit, this should give a better look as to if the early struggles are simply preseason rust or indicative of a season-long weak point. Especially with a run game lacking any elite talent, the Bengals need solid line play to help take some of the pressure off Dalton and the passing attack.

The Bengals don’t necessarily have a brewing QB controversy just yet but if Ryan Finley keeps up his strong play, Andy Dalton just might find himself on the hot seat. Finley went an extremely respectable 20-26 for 150 yards and two touchdowns to build on a strong showing in week one of the preseason. The rookie quarterback out of North Carolina State has played far beyond his years so far and has seemingly entrenched himself as the Bengal’s second string option. If Dalton finds himself struggling mightily to start the year, don’t be surprised to hear Bengals fans calling to give Finley a shot