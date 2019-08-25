How to Watch ‘Good Eats: The Return’ Online Without Cable

Created and hosted by Alton Brown, Good Eats is back for a revival season after previous runs on Food Network and Cooking Channel. In Good Eats: The Return, Brown will continue exploring the science and techniques behind cooking, the history of various foods, and the advantages of different types of cooking equipment.

The new season gets cookin’ Sunday, August 25, with double episodes starting at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network. If you don’t have cable, you can watch Good Eats: The Return live or on-demand on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

‘Good Eats: The Return’ Premiere Preview

Series host Alton Brown is back with a revival season of Good Eats, the culinary series that focused on food science, history, comedy, puppets, and great recipes. Good Eats: The Return marks the series’ first episodes since 2012 with new episodes “American Classics X: Chicken Parm,” “Every Grain Old is New Again,” and “Rich Little Poor Boy” on the docket. A double-dose of episodes airs tonight at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Food Network.

“I took a break to work on live tour shows and a game show (Cutthroat Kitchen) and a book that I needed to get out of my system. Now it’s time to get back to work and that work is Good Eats: The Return,” said Alton Brown.

Each episode of Good Eats takes an informative and comedic deep dive into a specific ingredient or dish told through Brown’s eyes. In the season premiere, Brown makes the argument that Italian food as we know it was actually invented in America and that Chicken Parmesan is the dish where it all began. The episode also explores the power behind a common household item: an Italian canned tomato.

The episode immediately following explores ancient American grains amaranth, chia, and quinoa. These grains are making a comeback due to their versatility and nutritional content, and Brown shows how to make the most of these very old, yet trendy kitchen newcomers. Upcoming episodes will explore the ultimate sourdough recipe, shakshuka, and steak tartare.

“Many of our viewers fell in love with food by watching Alton on Good Eats and they are not shy in letting us know they are hungry for more,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. “We also cannot wait to give the next generation of fans the opportunity to discover the show, which is chock-full of food facts, comedic skits, and fantastic recipes, all in Alton’s inimitable style.”

Good Eats is written, produced, and hosted by Alton Brown. The series originally premiered on Food Network in 1999 and ran for 13 years. Combining food science, pop culture, skit humor, innovative cooking, and the occasional belching puppet, Good Eats won a coveted Peabody Award for broadcast excellence in 2007.