How to Watch Hallmark’s ‘Love & Sunshine’: Times & Live Stream Online

Tonight Hallmark continues its Summer Nights series with Love and Sunshine, starring Mark Deklin and Danica McKellar. Read on to learn about how to watch the movie on TV or how to stream it online.

How to Watch ‘Love and Sunshine’ Online

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Hallmark is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

Hallmark Channel is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

Hallmark Channel is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of any bundle(s) right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

How to Watch ‘Love and Sunshine’ on TV

Love and Sunshine premieres tonight, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Encores will air August 4 at 6 p.m. Eastern, August 6 at 9 p.m., August 10 at 7 p.m., August 11 at 2 p.m., August 22 at 5 p.m., and September 2 at 1 a.m. Eastern. So if you miss recording this adorable movie tonight, you will have plenty of opportunities after tonight.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Ally Craig has been fostering retired military dog, Sunshine, as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when Sunshine’s military partner, Jake Terry, returns to claim the dog.”

You might be surprised to learn that the premise for this movie happens quite a bit, but it doesn’t always have the happy end like we’re seeing tonight. In fact, just recently a veteran tried to adopt a dog he worked with in Afghanistan, but another family had already adopted the pup and didn’t want to facilitate a meetup between the two. The good news is that a nonprofit veterans group found a beautiful dog who needed a family and brought the dog to the veteran. Now they’re living a happy life together. So sometimes stories like this don’t end up with the veterans being able to adopt the dog themselves, but they and other pups in need can still find happy endings anyway.

This movie is sure to be one that tugs on the heartstrings. With the military active service member, an adorable dog, and a love story all wrapped up into one tale, tonight promises to be an adorable story that you’ll want to talk about later with your friends.

If you want to stay updated on new Hallmark movies, join the author’s email list to learn about the next Hallmark movies. (Be sure and choose the Hallmark category when joining the list.)

READ NEXT: Where Was Hallmark’s Rome in Love Filmed?