Inter Milan vs Lecce Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Inter Milan will open their Serie A campaign by hosting Lecce at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Monday.

Inter Milan vs Lecce Preview

Last year, Inter narrowly secured a place in this season’s Champions League, placing fourth in Serie A with 69 points, one ahead of fifth-place AC Milan.

They made a number of big-money additions over the summer, including forward Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United ($74.1 million in transfer fees), midfielder Valentino Lazaro from Hertha BSC ($25.08 million), and winger Matteo Politano from Sassuolo ($22.8 million).

At the end of May, the Nerazzurri sacked manager Luciano Spalletti and replaced him with former Juventus, Italy, and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

“At the start of the season, there’s certainly a lot of enthusiasm but we’re very focused at the same time,” veteran defender Danilo D’Ambrosio told Sky Sport, according to Inter’s official website. “We have a real desire to do well because everything is in place to do so. Without speaking about objectives, we don’t set limits on ourselves. We’re working hard every day to have a season at the top but we can’t overstep. We need to think about each game as it comes and always give 100 percent. It’s not a question of superstition but what we do every day.”

“Conte’s arrival has brought enthusiasm but above all, it has raised the bar. Furthermore, he has given us great responsibility and we know that we all need to give something more. We’re working hard physically with tough training sessions. From a mental point of view, Conte and his staff are winners.”

Lecce won more games than any other team in Serie B last season, but they came up one point shy of league champions Brescia, settling for second place and a promotion to Serie A.

Over the summer, they acquired Romanian national team defender Romario Benzar from Romanian club FCSB for a transfer fee of $2.28 million.

They also added Brazilian striker Diego Farias from Cagliari with a $1.71 million loan fee. Lecce have the option to buy, and will be obligated to do so should they avoid relegation.

“Choosing Lecce was an easy decision to make,” Farias said, according to Football Italia. “All the people I spoke to about Lecce told me it was a great city to live in and a club that does things right.

“I personally know several players who I am meeting again here, such as Gabriel, Cristian Dell’Orco, Luca Rossettini, and Panagiotis Tachtsidis.

“My objective is to score as many goals as possible and reach double figures. It’s wonderful to know there are already 17,000 season tickets sold and their support will help a great deal.”