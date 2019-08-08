How to Watch Jaguars vs Ravens Preseason Game Online Without Cable

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in preseason action at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Jaguars vs Ravens online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

Jaguars vs Ravens Preview

Following their first trip to the postseason in a decade, the Jaguars dropped to 5-11 in 2018.

Hamstring issues and a one-game suspension for fighting limited starting running back Leonard Fournette to just eight contests. He carried 133 times for 439 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and five scores, and caught 22 passes for 185 yards and another touchdown.

″I came back in better shape, and my mind was good without distractions,″ Fournette said after a joint practice with the Ravens on Tuesday, The Florida Times-Union. ″I had to change my mindset coming into camp, trying to grasp everything and push my body. I also pushed my brain in thinking more.″

Following five seasons with Blake Bortles under center, the team signed quarterback Nick Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract. The former Super Bowl MVP noted the work Fournette’s put in as a receiver during practices.

″Every single day he’s catching balls in practice,″ Foles said, per the Times-Union. ″You’re always reading concepts and everything, but sometimes the matchups on the running back versus a linebacker, or if you go through your progression and they cover it really well you can check it down to a back like him and he can make a play, so he’s a special back when you give him the ball.”

The Ravens went 10-6 last year, and 6-1 after inserting rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson into the starting lineup. This offseason, the team traded Joe Flacco, who opened last season under center, to the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round pick.

“I’m real pleased with the passing game,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after practice on Saturday, according to The Baltimore Sun. “The offense is always a little bit behind the defense. You can never predict where it’s going to go, but it’s been really good. … It’s been crisp and sharp.”

In seven starts and nine games off the bench last year, Jackson completed 99 of his 170 passing attempts (58.2 percent) for 1,201 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also carried 147 times for 695 yards (4.7 yards per attempt) and five scores, but he fumbled 12 times.

“He’s right where we would hope he would be, and that’s in a good spot,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said, per the Sun. “It’s day-to-day. Today, we have to go back in and look and see what we can do better, see what we can learn from, come out tomorrow and take another step forward. That’s what he’s doing. Whether it’s walk-throughs, meetings, practice, you’re really seeing him take the reins of the offense. It’s exciting.”