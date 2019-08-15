How to Watch Jets vs Falcons Preseason Game Online Without Cable

The NFL preseason slate continues this week as the New York Jets hit the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons in the second full week of exhibition action.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Jets vs Falcons online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

Jets vs Falcons Preview

The NFL preseason is hitting the halfway mark for most teams and things are starting to get more serious as the season approaches. Starters typically see more time in the second game of the preseason, usually maxing out their reps in the third game. Teams try to find a balance between staying sharp for the season and avoiding injuries.

The preseason tilt is the third of the season for the Falcons, with the team having played against the Broncos in the Hall of Fame game. The Broncos won the plodding preseason tilt 14-10, scoring a late touchdown to record the victory.

Atlanta fell to 0-2 with a loss against the Dolphins 34-27 last week. Veteran 38-year-old QB Matt Schaub led the Falcons’ passing attack, collecting 172 yards on an efficient 12-of-19 passing. He didn’t find the end zone, but looked a lot better than he did against the Broncos.

“I love what I’m doing,” said Schaub, who led the league in passing once upon a time in 2009. “The team believes I can do it. I believe I can still do it. That’s why I’m here. I still love playing this game. I love being around the guys in the locker room and going out and cutting it loose on game day.”

Fifth-round running back Qadree Ollison generated the best game on the ground for Atlanta, notching 41 yards and a touchdown in the contest agains the Dolphins.

None of the Falcons stars have played this season, with Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman opting for spots on the sideline. It’s unclear if the trio will be on the field against the Jets.

The Jets lost their preseason opener to the Giants 31-22. In his limited time on the field, quarterback Sam Darnold was impressive, going 4-of-5 for 68 yards and a touchdown to newcomer Jamison Crowder.

The Jets made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason by signing former Steelers’ All-Pro Le’Veon Bell to a massive deal. However, his reps have been limited to training camp practice so far.

“I want to do whatever Coach Gase wants me to do,’’ Bell said of his limited preseason work so far. “We just take it day-to-day, week-to-week. Each day in practice they’ve been upping my reps. I do a lot of conditioning and running. They’re getting me prepared for game settings.’’

The NFL season officially begins on Thursday, Sept. 5 as NFC North Rivals Green Bay and Chicago face off.

The Falcons open the season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8, while the Jets host the Buffalo Bills the same day.