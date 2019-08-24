How to Watch Saints vs Jets Preseason Game Online Without Cable

Kickoff to the NFL season is right around the corner and teams have just a few more opportunities for a tune-up as the preseason winds down. In what is expected to be a “dress rehearsal” for the season, the New Orleans Saints will hit the road to take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Saints vs Jets online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

Saints vs Jets Preview

The NFL preseason is just getting interesting as most teams are starting to get more serious as the season rapidly approaches. Starters typically see the most time in the third game of the preseason and the game is often referred to as a “dress rehearsal” for the regular season. But teams still try to find a balance between staying sharp for the season and avoiding injuries, but it’s easier said than done.

Multitalented quarterback Taysom Hill took over for the Saints in their 19-17 victory over the Chargers last week. He finished 11 of 15 for 136 yards and two touchdowns with 53 yards rushing.

While Hill is obviously no threat to Saints starter Drew Brees, he could end up having a bigger role as the primary backup in New Orleans. And head coach Sean Payton has made no qualms about heaping praise on Hill for his diverse skill set, even comparing him to 49ers legend Steve Young.

“If you look back at Steve’s career, people don’t remember the time before he came to the NFL, you have a very athletic player that, I think, advanced when he got to San Francisco,” Payton said, via NOLA.com. “He always had great ability with his legs, so you’re trying to create visions for players, and that’s no different than how you’d evaluate how we see Teddy Bridgewater progressing and what we think he can be. That’s the business we’re in.”

The Jets bested the Falcons 22-10 last week and starting QB Sam Darnold was sharp in his limited time. He completed 5 of 7 passes for 46 yards to build on his strong series in the preseason opener against the Giants where he was 4 of 5 for 68 yards and a score.

For this time around, Jets head coach Adam Gase has told the starters is to be ready to go a half and a series. Running back Le’Veon Bell, the Jets crown jewel offseason acquisition, will not play in any of the preseason games.

“I feel like he’s in great shape, he’s been contacting about as good as anybody on the practice field. I feel confident that he’ll be ready to go Week 1,” Gase said. “He’s in a good place right now. The way he’s working in practice, the way he’s running the ball in practice, I feel really good about him when we hit the regular season.”

The NFL season revs up with the Bears clashing with their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The Jets kick off their season at home against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Sept. 8. The Saints host the Texans to kick off their year on Monday, Sept. 9.