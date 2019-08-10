How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Juventus in USA

Atlético Madrid and Juventus will play the final match of the 2019 International Champions Cup when they meet at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Saturday.

Atletico vs Juventus Preview

Atlético have won all five of their pre-season friendlies heading into Saturday, which will be their final tune-up before their their La Liga opener.

“We’re working well, but it’s not just about results,” midfielder Saúl said following an August 1 victory over the MLS All-Stars, according to Marca.

“We also have to focus on the new people who are trying to adapt as quickly as possible.

“The signings are adapting well and this is what the pre-season is about, as well as preparing ourselves physically.”

He added: “Here at Atlético you have to be able to adapt to whichever system because a lot of changes during a match.

“I personally have to play in three positions.

“I think the signings we have made are capable of adapting to Simeone’s demands.”

The squad’s busy summer included the acquisitions of striker João Félix, midfielder Marcos Llorente, and defender Kieran Trippier.

In 2018-19, Félix scored 15 goals in 26 Primeira Liga matches to help Benfica to the league title.

“I saw the strikers that Atlético had and they were great players, great strikers,” the 19-year-old told ESPN in July. “I want to be one more and this is why I choose to come here.”

Though Los Colchoneros have yet to lose, the ICC title is already out of reach, as they lost a point by requiring penalties to defeat Liga MX side Guadalajara; Benfica have already won the tournament, winning their trio of tests in regulation.

Juventus claimed their first pre-season friendly victory of the summer on Wednesday when they topped Novara 4-0 at the Bianconeri’s training facility.

Before that, Juve dropped their ICC opener to Tottenham, bested Inter Milan on penalties in their second ICC match, then drew 3-3 with the K League All-Stars.

“The feeling is that we can improve a lot, especially in the offensive part of the game,” manager Maurizio Sarri said after edging Inter, according to Juventus’ official website.

He added: “Right now you can accept mistakes, I didn’t want to see passivity, but a team that could also be wrong while remaining proactive.”

A year ago, Sarri guided Chelsea to the Europa League title and a third-place finish in the Premier League. He’s taking over for Massimiliano Allegri, who last year led the side to the club’s eighth straight Serie A title, his fifth in a row.

“Sarri has a different method than Allegri’s,” Juve vice president Pavel Nedved said in July, per the team’s site, “but now it’s early, there have been only a few training sessions and, for now, some of the technical work cannot be seen yet.”