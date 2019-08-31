How to Watch Juventus vs Napoli in USA

Juventus will host Napoli at Allianz Stadium for a Serie A clash on Saturday.

For those in the United States looking to watch the match (2:45 p.m. ET start time), it won’t be on regular TV in the US, but you can watch it right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of Serie A in the USA, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Juventus vs Napoli live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Juventus vs Napoli Preview

Juve defender and captain Giorgio Chiellini scored the first goal of the Serie A season a week ago, striking in the 21st minute in the Bianconeri’s season-opening 1-0 victory over Parma.

The 35-year-old poked home a ball struck into the box by fellow back Alex Sandro.

The team was without new manager Maurizio Sarri, as the 60-year-old had come down with pneumonia.

“We are happy with the result and how we tackled the challenge, although with the increasing condition it will be easier,” Chiellini said, according to the team’s official website. “The absence of the coach today is relative, we paid more for the fact that he is missing during the week. I believe, however, that he can be proud because the team have shown that we are united, and that we can train with dedication and application. We will improve, but the important thing is to grow by winning. This team has great champions, there have been so many changes and we wanted to raise the bar, trying to distort our DNA, but by maintaining certain cornerstones like the daily work that must be done on the basis of every game principle. We commit ourselves with enthusiasm and with a great desire to integrate ourselves, in order to achieve the result.”

With Sarri out, assistant manager Giovanni Martusciello assumed his duties on the sideline.

“In the first half, the team moved well, then in the second, there was a decline, due to the heat and preparation the match was balanced, but at the first league game of the season, it is normal,” Martusciello said, per the team website. “We are happy with the first part of the game, although we could have done more.”

The former Ischia Isolaverde and Empoli midfielder added: “This team is made up of many champions and, today, we have entrusted ourselves to those who are most experienced. It was important to win on a difficult pitch and we succeeded. I heard from Sarri and he was happy for the three points.”

Napoli claimed victory in the first match of their 2019-20 Serie A campaign as well, besting Fiorentina 4-3.

Azzurri forward and captain Lorenzo Insigne notched a pair of goals, including the game-winner in the 67th minute.

“I am happy with my two goals but I am even happier with the three points,” Insigne said, according to CalcioMercato.com.

The 28-year-old added: “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy but we did it.”