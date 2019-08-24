Juventus vs Parma Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Juventus will open their quest for a ninth consecutive Serie A title on Saturday when they visit Parma at Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Juventus vs Parma Preview

Juventus finished with 90 points in Serie A a season ago, 11 points clear of second-place Napoli.

Over the summer, they bolstered their backline by acquiring a trio of expensive defenders in the transfer market: Matthijs de Ligt, Danilo, and Merih Demiral.

They also landed former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer. The 28-year-old — who scored four goals and assisted on six more in 28 Premier League matches last season — dealt with hamstring issues for much of the summer before making his Juve debut in their final pre-season friendly, a 1-0 victory over Triestina on Saturday.

“I am really excited to be a part of it [Italian football] and experience the Italian league,” Ramsey said after the win, according to Goal.com. “We start now on Saturday, so I am looking forward to that and playing my first competitive match. I am really looking forward to it.

“This was a very proud moment for me to put on this famous jersey. I am happy that I got a few minutes out there tonight. I have been working hard to get back fit and hopefully now I can stay fit. I am naturally quite good physically.

“I have been working hard, and I know I haven’t had the minutes on the pitch, apart from tonight, but I feel good physically. It will take a few games to get there.”

Parma finished 14th in Serie A last year with 41 points, just three ahead of relegated side Empoli.

On Saturday, they opened their Coppa Italia campaign with a 3-1 victory over Venezia of Serie B. Ivorian forward Gervinho scored twice for Parma, sandwiching his goals around what turned out to be the decisive tally off the head of Italian defender Simone Iacoponi.

“It was an important test, our first competitive match of the season,” Iacoponi said, according to the team’s official website. “We wanted to win and this is what we did. Above all, it was important to gain confidence straight away and get that first win. I’m happy with my performance and goal, one which contributed to the victory.

“I think things are positive at this early stage, we’ve worked well in our friendlies and also during the game this evening. I believe that we’re on the right path. Now, the league season is almost upon us and we hope to be ready. This is a competition that needs to be respected. All wins help you to gain confidence and this was certainly important.”