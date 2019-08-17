Lions vs Texans Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Houston Texans will host the Detroit Lions in preseason action at NRG Stadium on Saturday.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Lions vs Texans online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

Lions vs Texans Preview

The Texans dropped their preseason opener to the Green Bay Packers 28-26 on Thursday. The team held starting quarterback Deshaun Watson out of the contest in the interest of preserving him for the regular season and fellow signal-caller AJ McCarron sat with an injured thumb, leaving every offensive snap to Joe Webb III, the only other quarterback on the roster.

The 32-year-old went 25-of-40 for 286 yards, a touchdown, and a pair of interceptions. He also rushed for a team-high 47 yards on six carries.

“Joe competed hard,” O’Brien said, according to HoustonTexans.com. “Joe is really what we are looking for in a Houston Texan. He’s a smart, tough, dependable guy. He doesn’t get a whole lot of reps at quarterback. He went in there and competed hard. Like everybody, he had his share of plays he wishes he could have back. We wouldn’t have been in the game without Joe Webb. He competed all the way through. He’s a great guy.”

The Texans trailed 28-10 heading into the fourth quarter, when Davis guided the team to a trio of scoring drives.

“Obviously, no turnovers. It’s hard to come back when you turn the ball over, things like that,” Webb said, per HoustonTexans.com. “Continue to execute. Go back to practice and get better. Go back and watch film. You’ll most definitely know when you watch film, get aggressive on your coaching, and you’ll know exactly what you need to improve on.”

The Lions got pummeled by the New England Patriots 31-3 in their preseason debut on Thursday, amassing just 93 yards of offense to the Patriots’ 459.

Lions starting quarterback Matthew Stafford and Patriots starter Tom Brady didn’t participate.

“Obviously, you saw a set of competition last week and those players are unique to who they are,” head coach Matt Patricia said ahead of a slate of join practices with Houston, according to DetroitLions.com. “We’ll get an entirely different set of players this week to compete against. So, if you look at it from a standpoint of competing against ourselves, competing against the Patriots, competing against Houston, you really get three good sets of evaluation with different types of players.”

Patricia noted his interest in seeing how his squad fares against one of the league’s best dual-threat quarterbacks in Watson.

“The part I’m really obviously intrigued for, knowing Coach (Bill) O’Brien and everything he does, is just the difference with the quarterback,” Patricia said, per DetroitLions.com.

“I think it just makes a whole difference of how you have to do everything defensively, whether it’s the pass rush, the run game, just basic defensive fundamental and assignments.”