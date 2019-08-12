How to Watch ‘Lodge 49’ Season 2 Online Without Cable

Lodge 49 is a modern fable centered on Dud, a likable ex-surfer who attempts to maintain his positive outlook on life while still reeling from the death of his father, the collapse of the family business, and any semblance of the idyllic middle-class life he knew.

‘Lodge 49’ Season 2 Preview

Lodge 49 is a lighthearted modern fable set in Long Beach, Calif. about a disarmingly optimistic local ex-surfer, Dud (Wyatt Russell), who’s drifting after the death of his father and collapse of the family business. Its first season wound up on many critics’ Best-Of lists which prompted its renewal before the inaugural season even ended. By the end of Season 1, Dud found himself on the doorstep of a rundown fraternal lodge, where a middle-aged plumbing salesman and “Luminous Knight” of the order welcomes him into a world of domestic beer, easy camaraderie and the promise of Alchemical mysteries that may — or may not — put Dud on the path to recover the idyllic life he’s lost.

In addition to Russell, returning for Season 2 are series regulars Brent Jennings (Ernie), Sonya Cassidy (Liz), Linda Emond (Connie), Eric Allan Kramer (Scott), and David Pasquesi (Blaise). Executive producers include creator and writer Jim Gavin, showrunner Peter Ocko (Pushing Daisies, The Office), Paul Giamatti (Billions, Sideways, Outsiders, Hoke), Dan Carey (Outsiders, Hoke, John Dies at the End, All Is Bright), and Jeff Freilich (Halt and Catch Fire, Grace and Frankie). For a glimpse of what Season 2 has to offer, check out the trailer below.

Critics have praised the show as one of TV’s most underrated dramedies. Entertainment Weekly said of season one, “AMC’s Lodge 49 is one of the brightest-looking shows on TV…In an age of blandly bleak big TV, [creator Jim] Gavin and showrunner Peter Ocko have produced a sweetly humane portrait of community, alive with strangeness, brutal pessimism, the possibility of better days ahead.”

The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “It’s hard not to root for a series like Lodge 49…partly because it’s shot full of the kind of optimism and whimsy you rarely see,” while Variety wrote, “It doesn’t just defy easy categorization as a TV show unto itself; it defies expectations of what an AMC series might, or should, look like.”

“I feel so lucky to be working with AMC, which has shown such faith in Lodge 49 and I can’t wait to jump back in with our amazing cast,” said Gavin.

“We are immensely pleased and excited to continue exploring the fabulous world inside and outside of Lodge 49 guided by Jim Gavin, Peter Ocko, and the Luminous Knights at AMC,” said Giamatti.

The 10-episode second season begins tonight and concludes Oct. 14.