How to Watch Lomachenko vs Campbell in USA

Vasyl Lomachenko’s quest to unify the lightweight division continues Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, as the WBO and WBA champ seeks to add the vacant WBC belt to his collection when he takes on Luke Campbell.

Lomachenko vs Campbell Preview

Lomachenko (13-1, 10 KOs) hasn’t lost since the second fight of his professional career, when he fell to Orlando Salido in San Antonio, Texas, in March 2014.

The Ukrainian has fought professionally outside of the United States just once — he traveled to Macau to best Chonlatarn Piriyapinyo via unanimous decision in November 2014.

“Of course I’m excited,” Lomachenko said, according to Bad Left Hook. “And I can’t wait to come to the ring and show my boxing skill for British fans and for fans around the world.

“Maybe it will be a harder fight for me but I can answer [that] after the fight.”

In April, the 31-year-old Lomachenko knocked out Anthony Crolla in the fourth round at Los Angeles’ Staples center to retain his trio of belts.

As was the case against Crolla, Lomachenko will be at significant disadvantages in height (5’9″ to 5’7″) and reach (71″ to 65.5″) against Campbell (20-2, 16 KOs).

“I think it will be like an amateur fight, with high IQ boxing, and with knockouts,” Lomachenko said, according to The Telegraph. “I only think of the result — a win.

“Campbell’s reach and boxing IQ make it a difficult fight but I have prepared for this with guys twice as big as Campbell. He has an ego, I have an ego, we both believe we are the best. Now it is time to find out.”

Before embarking on his professional career, Lomachenko claimed gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Campbell won gold at the 2012 Olympics as well, fighting at bantamweight. The 31-year-old has ripped off three consecutive victories since his November 2017 split-decision loss to Jorge Linares in Inglewood, California, in a bout for Linares’ WBA and The Ring titles. Months later, Linares lost those belts to Lomachenko.

“Obviously I’ve been through a lot, having the experience of the London Olympics and the crowds and the pressure of going out there and getting a medal and winning,” Campbell said, per Bad Left Hook. “And obviously in the professional career, going over to America to fight Linares for a world title with everything that was going on as well, so I’ve learned from my experiences and I’m here today, and boy do I love a challenge.

“You can’t go in there and worry about what someone else is gonna do. You have to concentrate on yourself, like you’re not making any mistakes, you’re the best person you can be on that night, and that’s what we’re doing.”