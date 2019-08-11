How to Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea Online Without Cable

Manchester United will host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday in each side’s 2019-20 Premier League opener.

The match (11:30 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Network in the United States and can be watched on DAZN in Canada. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Manchester United vs Chelsea online in the US or Canada:

Manchester United vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea claimed the Europa League title a season ago and placed third in the Premier League to propel themselves into this year’s Champions League.

Over the summer, they sent midfielder Eden Hazard to Real Madrid for a transfer fee of about $109 million. The Belgium international led the Blues in goals (21) and assists (17) across all competitions in 2018-19.

Banned from the transfer market until the summer of 2020, Chelsea will look to youngsters like Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori, and Reece James for production this season.

“I don’t know what their ambitions are but I know the talent they have,” manager Frank Lampard said, according to Chelsea’s site.

“I love working with them, training with them, I love them as lads because they’re very driven and they’re like sponges on the training pitch. They bring enthusiasm and quality to training every day, which gives great balance to our squad.

“Youth is an important part of our squad. It’s not everything, for sure we need the experience and players who have been around the block a bit, but I am expectant.”

Lampard made his managerial debut with Derby County last season, guiding them to sixth in the EFL Championship.

He scored 147 goals for Chelsea across 14 seasons.

“I am excited and the players are excited, and now we have to deliver,” Lampard said, per the team site. “With the ban it’s been very easy to write off this squad, but I am not writing it off. We are hungry to try and prove to everybody we will be up there this year. I believe in this squad.”

Last season, Manchester United had just seven wins through 17 Premier League contests when they sacked manager José Mourinho and replaced him with caretaker Ole Gunnar Solskjær. They went undefeated through their next 12 league matches, reaching fourth on the table.

But the Red Devils won just twice in their final nine league tests and landed in sixth place. Still, the team tabbed Solskjær as their full-time manager in May.

On August 5, United acquired Leicester City center back Harry Maguire, 26, for a roughly $97 million fee. Three days later, they lost Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan for about $87 million.

“Well, it’s a young team now and we’ve got big ambitions for the future,” Maguire said, according to United’s website. “I think we’ve got to start winning trophies again and that’s something the gaffer wants to bring to the club, and his winning mentality as well, which will help all the boys. It’s something that I’m sure him and his staff will all try to bring to the club and we’re all looking forward to it.”