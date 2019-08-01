How to Watch ‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ 2019 Season 8 Online for Free

Season 8 of Million Dollar Listing New York premieres Thursday, August 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Bravo is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Bravo .

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Bravo.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ Season 8 Preview

MDLNY returns to Bravo for its eighth season, and with it returns Luis D. Ortiz. Ortiz is joined by Fredrik Eklund, Ryan Serchant, Steve Gold, and Tyler Whitman. Eklund told Bravo that when he found out Ortiz would be coming back after a two-season hiatus “It made me so happy and I feel like I was somewhat instrumental in getting him back, back to New York and back into real estate, cause I think it’s really important for him to have a structure ’cause as you know he was traveling for a long time. He was doing kind of nothing and soul searching. He was down and he’s going to tell that story this season… I love him and he [has] such a good heart.”

Tyler Whitman is new to the cast this season and is, according to Newsweek, was the original Head of Sales for the start-up real estate firm Triplemint. On a more personal note, he recently underwent gastric-sleeve surgery and committed himself to fitness to lose weight and keep it off. He told the New York Post “one of the [storylines on the show] is how weight loss has affected my career.”

Now that several of the stars are fathers, including Ryan Serchant, who had his first child with wife Emilia earlier this year, fans should expect the show’s tone to take an appropriate shift. Serchant told Entertainment Tonight “The first thing we all talk about now is, like, how are the kids? Do you want to see a photo? You go into, like, a duel of who can pull out their cell phone faster to show a picture of their kid! And then, we talk about real estate. I think it’s calmed all of us down. We’re all a little more, I don’t know, probably just a little calmer.” He continued, adding “In business, we are all just a little crazier. There’s higher stakes once you have children involved. This season is insane, the drama is amped, the deals are ridiculous, it’s just going to be a wild ride that’s for sure.”

The official synopsis for the premiere episode, entitled “Drumming Up Buyers,” reads “Fredrik may need to go back to the 1980s to find a buyer for his listing; Ryan has to sell a mansion built on top of a freeway; Steve goes to upstate New York to help a billionaire client but realizes his listing may turn out to be a ‘Payne.'”

Tune in to new episodes of Million Dollar Listing New York season 8, Thursday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.