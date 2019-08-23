How to Watch Miami Hurricanes Football Without Cable 2019

The cheapest way to watch every Miami football game without cable is Hulu With Live TV. For more info about Hulu With Live TV and other live stream options, read on below.

Following a disappointing 7-6 campaign last year, the Miami Hurricanes enter the 2019 season armed with a new head coach, new starting quarterback and aspirations of getting back to double-digit wins.

In 2019, Miami football games will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, ABC or CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable, you can watch Miami games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Miami Football Channels Included: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, ABC (live in select markets, including Miami), CBS Sports Network

Price: $44.99 per month

Not only is this the cheapest streaming service that includes every channel that will have a Miami football game this season, but Hulu With Live TV also comes with Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch Miami games live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Miami Football Channels Included: ESPN (Sling Orange), ESPN2 (Sling Orange), ESPNU (Sports Extra add-on)

Price: $25 per month for Sling Orange; $10 per month for Sports Extra add-on

If you just want to watch some Miami games, Sling TV is the cheapest option for the ESPN channels, but you won’t be able to watch the games that are on the ACC Network, ABC or CBS Sports Network.

You can sign up for Sling TV right here, and you can then watch the Miami games that are on the ESPN channels live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

Miami Football Channels Included: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, ABC (live in select markets, including Miami), CBS Sports Network

Price: $49.99 per month

YouTube TV also includes every channel that will have Miami games, but it comes in slightly more expensive than Hulu With Live TV and doesn’t include the huge on-demand TV/movie library.

You can sign up for YouTube TV right here, and you can then watch Miami games live on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

2019 Miami Football Preview

As has been the case all offseason, the story of 2019 will likely be the quarterback depth chart.

High-profile Ohio State transfer Tate Martell was expected to take over the QB1 role after being granted a hardship waiver that allowed him to become immediately eligible this year. Looking at another backup role in Columbus after the Buckeyes’ addition of Justin Fields, Martell opted to make the move to Miami in order to become a starter. Instead, it was redshirt freshman Jarren Williams who won the job during camp, leaving Martell to fight with N’Kosi Perry–who played in 11 games for Miami last year–for the backup role.

“It means the world,” Williams said after being named starter. “This is something that I’ve always strived for growing up. It’s been my dream since I was a kid. When I was six years old, I used to sit in front of the TV and watch Michael Vick play. That’s a dream I have always had and I’ve strived for it. Having the opportunity to lead this team is the opportunity of a lifetime and I am going to take full advantage of it.”

No matter who’s under center, the Hurricanes badly need improved quarterback play from last year.

Perry and Malik Rosier were equally inefficient, combining to complete just 51.6 percent of their throws for 2,144 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. That inability to consistently move the ball through the air–the ‘Canes were 116th in college football in passing yards per game, 119th in yards per pass attempt and 90th in points per game–was the main reason why Miami went from preseason AP No. 8 to a 7-6 season and a loss in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The good news is that the pieces are in place for a quick bounce-back.

Defensively, the Hurricanes were excellent again last year, finishing first in America in tackles for loss, second in sack rate and 21st in points allowed per game.

They lost four players from that unit (defensive backs Sheldrick Redwine, Michael Jackson and Jaquan Johnson, and defensive end Joe Jackson) to the NFL draft, and defensive tackle Gerald Willis III was signed by the Baltimore Ravens, but there’s still plenty of talent on that side of the ball with the likes of Jonathan Garvin, Trajan Bandy, Romey Finley, Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Pinckney.

Moreover, while former defensive coordinator Manny Diaz made the move to head coach, he found a worthy DC replacement in Blake Baker, whose Louisiana Tech defense finished sixth in sack rate and 38th in points allowed per game last year. With those two at the helm, the Hurricanes will continue to boast a fast, chaos-inducing, turnover-forcing defense as they have the last couple of years.

Taking down Clemson is something no one in the ACC is built to do right now, but if the Hurricanes can get some sort of consistency at quarterback, a return to the ACC championship and a Top-25 season isn’t out of the question.