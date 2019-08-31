How to Watch Mississippi State vs Louisiana Lafayette Football Online

In their 2019 football season opener, Mississippi State travels to New Orleans to take on Louisiana Lafayette Saturday afternoon at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Mississippi State vs Louisiana Lafayette Preview

While Mississippi State looks to reload after losing a number of key contributors on offense, their strong offensive line should help to ease the transition considerably. Gone is quarterback Nick Fitzgerald along with running back Aeris Williams, though the Bulldogs look to have plenty of talent in the wings capable of stepping into those major roles. Running back Kylin Hill looks to shoulder a much heavier offensive load after an impressive 2018 campaign that saw him rush for over 700 yards on just 117 attempts. Though they should be in good hands at running back, quarterback is a bit more of a question mark. Penn State transfer Tommy Stevens steps into the fold and has some big shoes to fill taking over for the missing Fitzgerald.

Defensively, the Bulldogs look to once again to be one of the nation’s best defensive units. Even though they’ve lost elite playmakers like Montez Sweat to the NFL this offseason, the Bulldogs have a loaded pipeline of talent and shouldn’t have much trouble filling in the missing pieces. While the defense might not be AS dominant as last year’s veteran unit, they should still easily be one of the best defenses in the country.

UL-Lafayette is coming off a strong season that saw them go 7-5 while making a bowl appearance. Though they lose quarterback Andre Nunez this year, new starter Levi Lewis looked strong in limited reps last season and could prove to be a more than suitable replacement. The Cajun’s offense was a force last season and more of the same should be expected as the Cajun’s look to lean heavily on their pair of running backs Trey Rogas and Elijah Mitchell – both of whom should be more than up to the challenge.

While the Cajuns still need some work defensively, it looks like help is on the way thanks to head coach Billy Napier’s strong recruiting class. While the defense should see some improvement this year, expect the unit to keep improving in the coming seasons as Napier fills out his team with more and more of his hand-picked recruits.

As exciting as things may be in Lafayette, they simply don’t have the talent to match up with one of the SEC’s stronger programs. Mississippi State is too big in the trenches and should be able to clear ample running room for Hill to gouge the defense. The Cajun offense will have some trouble against the Mississippi State defense and while they should find the endzone a time or two, it won’t be nearly enough to keep the game in striking distance.