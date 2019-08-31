How to Watch Missouri vs Wyoming Football Online Without Cable

Missouri begins the Kelly Bryant Era on Saturday when the Tigers head to Laramie to take on Wyoming.

Missouri vs Wyoming Preview

Missouri landed a big name this offseason in the form of transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant. Bryant was once an instrumental member of the vaunted Clemson Tigers offense before losing his job to freshman sensation and national champion quarterback Trevor Lawrence. That said, Bryant is still an electric dual-threat talent that should help elevate the level of play on offense at Mizzou. While he steps in to fill the big shoes that second round draft pick Drew Lock left, it seems that the Missouri offense shouldn’t miss much of a beat implementing Bryant into the mix.

On defense, the Tigers have been steadily improving over the past few years after dropping off hard following the Michael Sam era. They finished 52nd in total defense in the nation last season and look to return plenty of contributors to help build on a strong rebound season. If the Missouri defense steps up this season, the Tigers have a chance to be a national power. If they don’t improve or regress, a middling season along with a low-level bowl game once again seems likely for the Tigers.

Wyoming had a roller-coaster season last year but finished on a strong note, winning their last four games. Wyoming loves to run the football and should try to come out and establish that early against Missouri. Sean Chambers, who took over at the end of last season at quarterback and led the strong turnaround for the Cowboys, is back at the helm this season and should share the rushing load with last season’s backup running back, Xazavian Valladay. Both are more than capable of shouldering the heavy ground workload that the Cowboys utilize and it should be interesting to see how they fare against a strong and sturdy FBS defense.

While the offense is clouded in some uncertainty, the defense looks to be an excellent unit. The Cowboys have excellent depth at both linebacker and in the secondary and return a considerable amount of talent from last season’s unit that finished 29th in total defense. The defensive line should be another strong suit despite not being the elite level that the linebacking or defensive back corps are.

Mizzou is looking to build on an 8-5 season and move themselves back into relevance in the SEC title picture. A statement win over a solid FCS Wyoming team should likely be expected as the Tiger defense should be too much for the run-heavy attack of the Cowboys to overcome.