How to Watch ‘MTV The Challenge’ Season 34 Online

Season 34 of MTV’s The Challenge premieres on August 28, 2019 with War of the Worlds 2. It’s the Brits against the Americans and this season has a few new twists in the game. But, before we get into the details on what to expect this season, you may be wondering how to watch the show if you don’t have the MTV network or do not have a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of MTV on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

MTV is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of MTV on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the MTV network live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

MTV is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch MTV live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch MTV live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

MTV is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch MTV live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch MTV live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

T.J. Lavin returns to, once again, host the show and episode 1 is titled “The British Are Coming!”. The premiere synopsis reads, “Challenge superstars face off against a troop of British hopefuls in order to make their countries proud and take home their share of the million-dollar prize; legendary contestant Laurel shows off her skills during the “Trench Warfare” challenge.” Episode 2 is titled “God Save the Queen” and the episode description states, “A savvy Challenge queen attempts a power move; the “Cryptic Crossbow” challenge exposes one team’s weakness; Jordan reveals Wes as a traitor.”

This is the first season where there are no American rookie contestants in the mix. It’s TEAM USA against TEAM UK and each team has two reinforcement cast members as well.

The men on board this season are:

Chris “CT” Tamburello

Idris Virgo

Joss Mooney

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio

Jordan Wiseley

Josh Martinez

Kyle Christie

Leroy Garrett

Paulie Calafiore

Rogan O’Connor

Sean Lineker

Stephen Bear

Theo Campbell

Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran

Wes Bergmann

Zach Nichols

And, the female contestants include:

Ashley Mitchell

Cara Maria Sorbello

Dee Nguyen

Esther Falana

Faith Stowers

Georgia Harrison

Jennifer “Jenny” West

Kam Williams

Kayleigh Morris

Laurel Stucky

Nany González

Natalie “Ninja” Duran

Nicole Bass

Tori Deal

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley

Zahida Allen

The contestants who are reinforcements this season are CT, Ninja, Turbo, and Dee.