How to Watch ECU vs NC State Football Online Without Cable

An in-state battle opens up the first full Saturday of the 2019 college football season, as NC State and East Carolina meet at Carter-Finley Stadium for a Week 1 matchup.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on the ACC Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand library of TV shows and movies, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including the ACC Network. If you want to keep the ACC Network for the long-term, this is the cheapest streaming service that includes it.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch ECU vs NC State live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch on ESPN.com or the ESPN app by signing in with your Hulu with Live TV credentials.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including the ACC Network.

You can sign up for YouTube TV right here, and you can then watch ECU vs NC State live on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app. You can also watch on ESPN.com or the ESPN app by signing in with your YouTube TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, with the upper three bundles including the ACC Network.

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch ECU vs NC State live on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

ECU vs NC State Preview

Offensively, ECU is trying to turn around what was a lackluster unit from last season. Holton Ahlers looked to provide a shot in the arm for the offense after taking over last season and now gets a full season to showcase what he has in store. Ahlers needs some support from a run game that struggled in 2018 and potentially the biggest question mark in the 2019 season is the offensive line. With three returning starters paired up with two newcomers, the Pirates’ offensive line should be the key to getting the ground game moving. If they gel and the Pirates can effectively move the football, expect a major turnaround from their 3-9 season last year. If not, expect more of the same.

Defensively, ECU loses some key contributors but remains a fairly strong unit on the whole. With a strong core of returning starters mixed in with some intriguing young playmakers, the defense looks primed to take a step forward this season and improve off a tough year that saw them finish 120th out of 130 eligible teams in total defense last season.

Meanwhile, NC State is an entirely different team from the one that put a shellacking on the ECU Pirates to end last season. NC State trots out a new quarterback, a new running back, new receivers, and a mostly new offensive line in 2019. Losing quarterback Ryan Finley to the NFL certainly hurts but new starter Matt McCloy offers some intrigue as a dual-threat option who could find huge running lanes in NC State’s spread attack. The dropoff at receiver and running back shouldn’t be as drastic – particularly if the offensive line can handle the regime change without too much of a dip in production.

NC State returns a ton of players from a lackluster defensive unit in 2018 and is hoping for some major improvement across the board. Able to primarily lean on an elite offense to win shootouts last year, the same can’t be said for the 2019 Wolfpack and the defense will need to start carrying their weight. The talent is there for a solid step forward and while the defense won’t turn any heads, they should hold their own a bit better when tasked with facing some of the ACC elite.

Despite the drastic overhaul from last season, the NC State Wolfpack remain the more talented team of the two. ECU should put up a better fight compared to last season’s beatdown but don’t expect them to ever really put NC State in any sort of danger as the Wolfpack roll to a comfortable victory.