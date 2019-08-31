How to Watch South Alabama vs Nebraska Football Online Without Cable

After a loss in the season opener led to six straight defeats last year, Nebraska is looking to get 2019 started on a better note when they host South Alabama on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on ESPN.

South Alabama vs Nebraska Preview

South Alabama doesn’t do much well but they can run the football. Returning 1,000-yard rusher Tra Minter alongside a mostly intact offensive line, they should be able to once again put up some solid numbers on the ground. In the air, things get a lot iffier for the Jaguars where they offer unproven options at both quarterback and receiver. Against a Power Five Cornhusker team whose size could give the Jaguars trouble creating running room, a consistent passing attack is a must to pull off a potential upset.

On defense, South Alabama brings back a number of players who at least saw some action last season and while far from an experienced unit, could be able to take a step up from last year’s putrid unit. Ranking 123rd out of 130 teams in terms of total defense, South Alabama really doesn’t have any room to go but up – though an opening matchup with the Huskers is likely to be a relatively ugly affair.

Despite finishing the year just 4-8 last season, the Cornhuskers enter the 2019 season full of optimism. Behind the stellar play of sophomore quarterback and fringe preseason Heisman candidate Adrian Martinez, the Huskers are looking to turn things around in a major way. Especially promising is the fact that Nebraska racked up all of their wins down the stretch last season, finishing 4-2 with some strong performances against Big 10 powerhouses Michigan State and Ohio State. Martinez offers the Cornhuskers a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who should ensure the offense is able to consistently put points on the board.

Nebraska’s biggest holdup on improving from last season comes on the defensive side of the ball. With the Big 10’s worst defense last season, the Cornhuskers can’t be expected to rely on Martinez to outgun opponents by himself every single game. Especially as the offense breaks in new playmakers at running back and receiver, the defense needs to step up and come up with consistent stops in order for the Cornhuskers to get back to their winning ways. They return plenty of talent on the defensive end and while they may not be elite, at least a slight improvement should be in the cards.

Expect Martinez and the Huskers to get on the board early and often against a simply overmatched South Alabama team. The two teams are simply at opposite ends of a rebuild at this point with the Huskers looking ready to bust out while the Jaguars are essentially starting from scratch with their passing attack and defense.