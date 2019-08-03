How to Watch NFL Hall of Fame Ceremony 2019 Online Without Cable

Eight individuals — including Champ Bailey, Ed Reed, and Tony Gonzalez — will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday afternoon.

The induction ceremony begins at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on both NFL Network and ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the ceremony on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2019 Football Hall of Fame Ceremony Preview

The 24th pick of the 2002 NFL Draft out of Miami, Ed Reed terrorized opposing offenses for 12 seasons, 11 with the Baltimore Ravens.

“Is Ed Reed one of a kind? I’d classify that as a rhetorical question, right? We all know” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said, according to the team’s official website. “He’s one of a kind in every way — just a good, good man. A great friend, I can tell you that, not just to me, but a great friend to everybody. You meet Ed Reed, he’s your friend. A one-of-a-kind player, but to me, an iconic personality and an iconic football player.

“You go into the Hall of Fame, you’re a legendary football player. But in my mind, there are levels in the Hall of Fame, too. And, I think Ed Reed, it would be hard to argue that he’s not the greatest safety in the history of football, right? He’s one of the top 10 players maybe in the history of the game, in my mind.”

The 2004 Defensive Player of the Year, Reed led the NFL in interceptions three times, hauling in 64 picks in his career and returning them for an NFL record 1,590 yards. The safety owns the two longest interception returns in NFL history, which went for touchdowns of 107 and 106 yards.

Reed credited his family with his success.

“The reason I’m a Hall of Famer is because of family, because of people who cared about me,” Reed said, per the Ravens website. “They pointed me in the right direction and I took off.”

The Ravens won the Super Bowl following the 2012 campaign, Reed’s final season in Baltimore. He intercepted the San Francisco 49ers’ Colin Kaepernick in the big game for the defensive back’s ninth career postseason pick, tying Ronnie Lott, Bill Simpson, and Charlie Waters for the all-time record.

“As the lord is my witness, I did not want to go to Baltimore after my [draft] visit,” Reed said, according to The Baltimore Sun. “But God don’t make mistakes, because he put me right where I was supposed to be. That organization taught me so much. … We really had something there that was special. You don’t hear about tradition in the NFL, but we have a tradition in Baltimore. It was just an awesome place to be.”

Tony Gonzalez, who holds the all-time records for receptions (1,325) and receiving yards (15,127) as a tight end, and Champ Bailey, a cornerback whose 203 passes defended are an all-time record, will enter the Hall of Fame alongside Reed, as will cornerback Ty Law, center Kevin Mawae, safety Johnny Robinson, Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, and former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt.