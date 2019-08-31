How to Watch Stanford vs Northwestern Football Online Without Cable

In one of the few Power 5 vs. Power 5 battles of Week 1 in college football, No. 25 Stanford welcomes Northwestern to Palo Alto on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Northwestern vs Stanford Preview

The story in Evanston is all about the quarterback battle heading into the start of the season. Hunter Johnson and redshirt senior TJ Green both seem likely to see action in the opener against Stanford and without a clear-cut winner coming out of camp, it seems the competition will bleed into the regular season. Johnson is a former five-star recruit loaded with talent while Green brings experience within the Northwestern offense and as a fifth-year senior, arguably knows the offense better than anyone else on the roster.

On defense, the front seven is Northwestern’s biggest strength once again. Assuming the secondary can stay healthy, the talent is there on paper to be an extremely strong unit capable of doing some serious damage even against elite Power-Five offenses. Paddy Fisher anchors the front seven at linebacker and is a genuine NFL prospect – possibly even going as high as a first-round pick in next year’s draft.

Facing down a daunting schedule in 2019, the Stanford Cardinal are looking to get out of the gates with a quality non-conference win over Northwestern. In typical Stanford fashion, a stout offensive line and strong running game should be the staple of the offensive gameplan despite the lack of a clear cut lead running back. Stanford’s pipeline is loaded with quality rushers however, so expect more of the same from the Cardinal. Quarterback K.J. Costello is coming off an excellent season for Stanford and gives them a reliable arm capable of making big throws downfield to help stretch the defense and keep them from playing the run too heavily.

On defense, the Cardinal have some elite playmakers but also look to have some gaping holes in their front seven. While the defense may not be elite, Stanford’s ability to effectively run the football and control the game clock should help keep the unit relatively fresh throughout games. The defense certainly has the talent to perform at an elite level, however, with so many question marks in place, the Cardinal could wind up being an exceptionally average defense should their young players not step up and perform.

Northwestern should come out and make this an extremely competitive game against the Cardinal. While Stanford has the offensive line to dictate the pace and flow of the game, don’t be surprised to see the Northwestern offense find the endzone just enough to keep them within striking distance to make things exciting late.