How to Watch Oklahoma State vs Oregon State Football Online

In a battle of OSU’s, the Oregon State Beavers will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Reser Stadium on Friday night.

Oklahoma State vs Oregon State Preview

The Beavers went 2-10 in 2019; one victory came against Southern Utah, the other against Colorado.

Head coach Jonathan Smith didn’t publicly reveal this season’s starting quarterback until August 23, when he told reporters that sixth-year senior Jake Luton had won the job.

“Luton’s going to start,” Smith said, according to 247Sports. “It’s a lot like I’ve been saying all along. It really started in January with the work he put in and his body of work through spring practice and fall camp. I will say that Tristan really made it tight the last week and a half with the way he was playing, but we felt that Jake deserves to go first.”

In January, Luton was granted a sixth year of eligibility due to injuries. He claimed the starting role over Tristan Gebbia, a redshirt transfer sophomore out of Nebraska.

Luton’s teammates named him a team captain as well.

“That’s a huge honor,” Luton said, per 247Sports. “I mean, being named the starter is really cool and something that I obviously something that I wanted to do and expected, but being named captain and knowing that the guys kind of view me as that, as we voted on it as a team is something that is special to me and means a lot to me.”

Oklahoma State went 7-6 last season, ending their campaign with a 38-33 victory over Missouri in the Liberty Bowl.

They had a quarterback competition of their own leading up to the season, but neither redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders nor Hawaii graduate transfer Dru Brown have seized the full-time job.

Both are expected to play on Saturday, according to The Associated Press.

“Nothing changed,” head coach Mike Gundy said, according to AP. “Both of them are getting better every day. We have a really good plan in place, it’s not something that I’m going to discuss publicly at this time.”

Gundy added that the quarterbacks have supported one another despite their competition for the full-time role.

“I don’t spend a lot of personal time with them based on what I do, but I do see them having discussions over what’s going on on the field, which is positive,” he said, per AP.

“There’s no question both of them want to be the starter. I’m guessing that both of them would like to be the full-time starter, so there’s always going to be some edge and competition there, but it has not become a distraction, and I actually think it’s been positive in their learning experience. That’s the part that I appreciate with them, that they can compete and also work together to improve.”