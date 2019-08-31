How to Watch Ole Miss vs Memphis Football Online Without Cable

The Ole Miss Rebels will visit the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday for each side’s 2019 college football season opener.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand library of TV shows and movies, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch Ole Miss vs Memphis live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch on ESPN.com or the ESPN app by signing in with your Hulu with Live TV credentials.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for YouTube TV right here, and you can then watch Ole Miss vs Memphis live on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app. You can also watch on ESPN.com or the ESPN app by signing in with your YouTube TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

ESPN Digital Platforms

The game is also on ESPN3, which you can watch on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app.

You won’t need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way as long as you are signed in to a participating Internet Service Provider (ISP). However, if you don’t have one or both of those, you can also sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or YouTube TV credentials to sign in and watch the game on the ESPN digital platforms.

Ole Miss vs Memphis Preview

Ole Miss went 5-7 last season, their second under head coach Matt Luke. The Rebels haven’t posted a winning record since they went 10-3 in 2015.

“Excited for game week,” Luke said on Tuesday, according to 247Sports. “We had our first game-week practice last night. There was a lot of bounce, a lot of energy, a lot of guys flying around. Just excited about not hitting on each other but getting ready for that first game. I think we’re coming out of camp relatively healthy.”

He added: “Excited about going to Memphis to play. That’s a huge fanbase for us. The location, it’s very close, so it’s very, very important for us. A lot of respect for them as a team. [Memphis head coach Mike] Norvell’s done a great job, do a great job running the ball. RPOs, their quarterback’s very accurate. They do a very good job with that. A lot of defensive guys coming back, so they have a lot of defense coming back on the defensive side of the ball.”

Redshirt freshman Matt Corral will take over as the starting quarterback for Jordan Ta’amu, who graduated in the spring. Corral saw the field in four games as Ta’amu’s backup last season, going 16-of-22 for 239 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

“He’s gotten better and more comfortable in the system, but it’s the leadership, feeling comfortable talking to the receivers, talking to the offensive line, feeling comfortable in that leadership role,” Luke said, per 247Sports. “I think him going out to SEC media days, doing all those little things, I think makes a big difference because he was thrust into that role. But I think he’s done a good job with it.”

Memphis went 8-6 in 2018 for their fifth consecutive winning season, their third under Norvell. Last year’s campaign ended with a 37-34 defeat against Wake Forest in the Birmingham Bowl.

Norvell recruits heavily in Mississippi; there are 18 players from the state on his roster.

“The reality of it is there’s a lot of guys on this team [Ole Miss] didn’t want,” Norvell said Tuesday, according to The Commercial Appeal. “There’s guys that are on their team that we did want.”

He added: “We’re excited about the group that we have and the way our guys work and develop. This is a game we have to go out there and prove ourselves. I don’t care what anybody says from the outside; this is going to be a great challenge.”