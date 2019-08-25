How to Watch ‘On Becoming a God in Central Florida’ Online

Set in a small Orlando-adjacent town in 1992, On Becoming a God in Central Florida is a new dark comedy series starring Kirsten Dunst as a minimum-wage water park employee who lies and schemes her way up the ranks of a multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme.

'On Becoming a God in Central Florida' Preview

On Becoming a God in Central Florida is a one-hour dark comedy from George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures and Sony’s TriStar Television. The 10-episode first season premieres tonight and follows Krystal Stubbs (Dunst), a minimum-wage water park employee who lies, schemes, and cons her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise (FAM)—the cultish, flag-waving, multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme that drove her family to ruin in the first place.

Determined to make a better life for herself, Krystal dives deep into FAM and develops a tangled relationship with FAM’s most loyal and fanatical follower Cody (Théodore Pellerin, Genesis), until her business begins to affect those closest to her, including Ernie (Mel Rodriguez, The Last Man on Earth), her affable water park boss, and his FAM-skeptic wife Bets (Beth Ditto, Nocturnal Animals).

Reviews for the series have been largely positive. Variety’s Caroline Framke wrote, “Just as Dunst makes Krystal’s fierce willpower a living, breathing thing, the trio of Pellerin, Rodriguez, and Levine dig into their characters’ twin demons of insecurity and longing with admirable nuance.”

Paste Magazine echoed a similar positive response. “On Becoming a God in Central Florida excels because of how subtle it is — despite being a show whose very premise of Florida, the ’90s, and pyramid schemes suggests that “subtlety” is a concept that’s out the window altogether,” wrote LaToya Ferguson.

Slant‘s Steven Scaife wrote, “The show’s myriad absurdities are resonant reminders of how tough it is to get lost in the labyrinth of capitalism.”

Additional casting includes Ted Levine (The Silence of the Lambs), Usman Ally (Veep), Julie Benz (Dexter), Melissa De Sousa (Ladies of the Law), John Earl Jelks (True Detective), Sharon Lawrence (Shameless), Josh Fadem (Better Call Saul), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Empire), Golden Globe and Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies), and Academy Award® winner Mary Steenburgen (The Last Man on Earth). Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex) serves as showrunner.

The show’s star, Dunst, was nominated for two Golden Globes for her performances in 1994’s Interview with the Vampire and the second season of FX’s Fargo. She also received an Emmy nomination for Fargo.